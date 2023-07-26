Dan’s Power List of the East End 2023 Honorees Celebrated

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hundreds of revelers gathered Tuesday to toast the 2023 Dan’s Power Listers of the East End honoring local leaders dedicated to making the region a better place to live, work and play.

These extraordinary individuals and their supporters converged on Giorgio’s in Baiting Hollow for the celebratory evening and ultimate networking event hosted by Dan’s Papers parent company, Schneps Media.

“These are business people who quietly do good things that don’t always get a lot of publicity, so it’s good to have them part of this event and get some recognition,” said Kevin Santacroce, Long Island Market President, ConnectOne Bank. “I’m born and raised in Southold and I’ve seen an evolution of the North Fork and the whole East End. I’m excited about the opportunity to bring this ConnectOne Bank to my home. Knowing how challenging it is for young people to come here and thrive, it’s been rewarding to help local people who want to stay in the area buy their first-time homes, give them some education, and then help local businesses elevate their game and hire more people. I don’t believe in bigger banks…you’re really part of the community when you’re a smaller bank.”

The honorees selected are men and women across all industries and nonprofits on the East End who have made and continue to make a positive impact.

“This is a tremendous privilege, especially considering the people who are also being honored tonight,” said Jack Richardson, Real Estate Advisor, Serhant. “It’s incredible to be able to sit down and listen to their stories and hear their impacts on the community. Real estate is a very traditional market and we have a very forward-thinking firm and a very forward-thinking CEO. I really hope to be someone that leads the charge in bringing us into the magnitude of what some of these larger legacy firms are, and making us become a household name for many, many years to come. I think our clientele is seeing the impacts of what a future-forward firm can do.”

Schneps Media, publishers of Dan’s Papers, the Long Island Press, Behind the Hedges and Noticia, is proud to bring together the most extraordinary men and women to connect, support one another, do business and build community.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Rodney Harrison, Police Commissioner of Suffolk County. “You know, a lot of times in law enforcement, we do a lot of great police work and sometimes, unfortunately, it’s not acknowledged. Any time there’s a chance and an opportunity that I, or people in this line of work, get recognized, it means a lot. It means that people are grateful and very appreciative of us putting our lives on the line as well as being an advocate for victims. I think that, sometimes, is a lost conversation.

“People see that we’re focused, that we’re working hard, and that we’re trying to make the community safe.”

And 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds were donated to benefit the New York Cancer Foundation.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by the community and a lot of people don’t realize how much pro bono work we do and how much we try to give back through various means,” said Ryan T Kesner, Principal, Ryan T. Kesner Architect, P.C. “For example, down the road here, we have an ice rink that we’re putting in completely pro bono, we do work with the Southampton Housing Authority, Habitat for Humanity, and the Bus Stops Here Foundation. I didn’t grow up with a lot, so I like to pick people up and bring them up with me. I go and talk to students at colleges and a lot of them are in the same position I’ve been. I tell them, ‘You can do it. I did it. You’re not that far from me.’”

He added, “I think the East End is very unique…it’s got its own little economy, it’s got its own little cliques. There’s good people out there. We’re here hoping to give back and try to make some networking connections.”

“For me I’m truly humbled because there are so many other people that probably deserve this,” said Errol Toulon, Suffolk County Sheriff. “It’s nice to be recognized because you feel like you’re doing a good job serving the community, but more importantly, I’m most looking forward to networking with so many influential people that could possibly help me do my job a little better. I can hopefully help other people who might not be able to have access to the people I’m meeting today.”

“This means a lot, but it’s not really about me but the 4,500 employees that we have,” said Frank Lombardi, Chief Logistics Officer, Kinexion. “It’s because of the hard work that they do and the opportunity that our CEO has given us…that’s really why I’m here. We’ve quickly become the largest not-for-profit on Long Island, with a heavy emphasis on the East End, and to be here with very prominent people—we’ve got the police commissioner here, the sheriff here, Riverhead town supervisors, a couple elected officials…it’s a very humbling experience.”

“It’s a lot of people who give a shit about other people,” said Ronald Rothstein, CEO, Kleinfeld Bridal. “You’ve got people here who are taking care of humans, pets, seniors, young people…it’s a diverse group of people who are taking care of everybody, and that’s the hardest thing to find. You’ve got the best of the best here, and I’m honored to be among this group. I’m most proud of making my staff feel special and appreciated while at the same time making the customer feel special and appreciated. We’re active with the Ronald McDonald House, Make-a-Wish Foundation, children’s charities, cancer causes, and things that [help] women, because that’s the business we’re in. I’m thankful that people appreciate us.”

“This is an amazing event; the energy here is off the wall,” said Robert Syron, President, Peconic Landing. “I’m honored to be among these honorees.” Speaking on Peconic Landing, he noted “We want people to live better. We want them to experience outstanding hospitality and services. Just because you grow old does not mean you should give up on new passions and on experiencing life to the fullest. We’re honored to serve the people that come there and the folks that come there give so much to us. These are the same men and women who built this economy, who built this great country. We assist them in having the fullest life they can, no matter what their level of living is.”

“I feel proud to represent my company in support of the community on the East End and I’m humbled to be among this great group of honorees,” said Brandon WIlliams, Head of East Coast Private Bank, City National Bank, An RBC Company. “For me, it’s about the commitment to our community and to our clients, improving daily lives for families and businesses, and supporting them on their journey to build financial wealth and success. Plus, supporting the local initiatives that create an environment that has the opportunity and potential for all.”

Dan’s Power List of the East End 2023 Honorees

Ari Ackerman, Partner, Miami Marlins, Founder, Bunk1.com

Dr. Yvette M. Aguiar, Supervisor & Police Commissioner, Town of Riverhead

Lindsey Albinski, Partner, Winkler Kurtz, LLP

JB Andreassi, Real Estate Advisor, Nest Seekers International

Frederico Azevedo, Founder & CEO, Unlimited Earth Care

Hon. Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive

Carl Benincasa, Attorney, The Benincasa Group

Robin Burner Daleo, Owner, Managing Partner, Law Offices of Robin Burner Daleo, PLLC

Nick Cascio, Co-Owner, Giorgio’s of Baiting Hollow

Christopher J. Chimeri, Esq., Founding Partner, Quatela Chimeri, PLLC

Karen M. Curley, M.P.A, National Vice President – Development and Philanthropic Operations, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Jordan Edwards, CEO & President, Mixology Clothing Company

Zach Erdem, Owner, 75 Main Group

Charles Evdos, Executive Director, RISE Life Services

Robert Fonti, Co-Chair, Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers

Josh Fox, Executive Director, The Brady Hunter Foundation

Dr. Alexis Gersten, Dentist, Beach Dental

Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon, Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology

Rodney Harrison, Police Commissioner of Suffolk County

Matt Jedlicka, Associate Partner, L.K. McLean Associates, P.C.

Ryan T. Kesner, A.I.A., Principal, Ryan T. Kesner Architect, P.C.

Peter Klein, Chief Investment Officer, ALINE Wealth

Mark Kravietz, Managing Partner, Founder, ALINE Wealth

Serena Liguori, Executive Director, New Hour for Women and Children LI

Jason Lipiec, Executive Vice President & Long Island Regional President M&T Bank

Frank Lombardi, Chief Logistics Officer, Kinexion Inc.

Robert McBride, President & CEO, McBride Consulting & Business Development Group

John Mcsherry, Real Estate Broker, Douglas Elliman

Jameson McWilliams, Founding Partner, Crouch McWilliams Law Group PLLC

Robert Misseri, Founder, Paws of War

Melissa Negrin-Wiener, Esq., Senior Partner, Cona Elder Law, PLLC

Brian Nydegger, Managing Partner, Point32 Investment Partners

Kevin O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, Dime Community Bank

Anthony Palumbo, NYS Senator, NY Senate District 1

Robert Peragine, Senior Trial Attorney & Legal Director for Fairfield County & New York offices, Trantolo & Trantolo

Keven Peterman, PE, Engineer, L.K. McLean Associates, P.C.

Bryan Polite, Chairman, Shinnecock Indian Nation

Dan Rattiner, American Journalist & Newspaper Publisher, Dan’s Papers

George Regini, Jr., Co-Owner, Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow

Jack Richardson, Real Estate Advisor, Serhant

Ronald Rothstein, Chief Executive Officer, Kleinfeld Bridal

Kevin Santacroce, Long Island Market President, ConnectOne Bank

Rabbi Marc, Schneier, Founder, The Hampton Synagogue

George Schwertl, CEO, Schwertl Realty LLC & Schwertl Collision

Hon. Rebecca Seawright, NYS Assembly member, 76th District

Jean Shafiroff, Philanthropist

Daniel C. Shaughnessy, Practice Leader, Wilmington Trust Private Wealth Management

Kim Shaw, Environmental Protection Director, Town of East Hampton

Jesse Smith, General Manager, Noyac Golf Club

David & Mona Sterling, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, SterlingRisk

Robert Syron, President, Peconic Landing

Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr., Sheriff, Suffolk County

William Villanova, President, Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel

Marci Waterman, Chief Operating Officer, SterlingRisk

Brandon Williams, Head of East Coast Private Bank for City National Bank, An RBC Company

Melissa Winslow, Principal Environmental Analyst, Town of East Hampton

Dr. Alexander Zuhoski, NY Cancer and Blood Foundation

Hal Zwick, Director, Compass Real Estate Hamptons

For more information visit SchnepsMedia.com/events.