Grace & Grit Chef Adam Kaufer Talks GrillHampton 2024

Grace & Grit Events Chef Adam Kaufer

Grace & Grit chef Adam Kaufer is serving his tasty bites at this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton, the ultimate night of barbecue with top grillmasters in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 3, hosted by Baked by Melissa CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay at his own venue, The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton.

Enjoy a selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. Over 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes with entry including access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine. Clubhouse Hamptons has curated live music and a DJ set to perform during GrillHampton and an afterparty will offer late night fun.

Find more info about GrillHampton and tickets at DansTaste.com

A Chat with Grace & Grit Chef Adam Kaufer

What is your cooking philosophy?

K.I.S.S. Keep it simple, stupid. Start with the best ingredients you can and don’t f%*! it up

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

I don’t frequent the Hamptons as much as I’d like since we are located on the North Fork and keep ourselves busy year round. But when we do get out, you can find us at Little Fish or Michaelangelos (both in Southold) or Whiskey Wind (in Greenport).

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

In my previous life, I used to travel internationally a lot and I miss those traditional flavors. So I love chasing those flavors and mashing them together.

What new food trends are you seeing?

More fusion utilizing local ingredients.

What is your comfort food and why?

Sandwiches because I can make it be whatever I want it to be. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner, there’s always sandwiches.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Osso bucco. The braise of the veal still creates magic to me when it goes from tough to tender and velvety without any work.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Spicy pastrami soba noodle.

Grace and Grit, 55750 Main Road, Southold 631-407-5278, gracegrit.com