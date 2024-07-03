Greenport Express Miniature Railroad Back On Track

All aboard Greenport Express!

The Greenport Express Miniature Railroad reopened its doors on Saturday, June 29 after being shut down for 12 years.

The original Peconic County Miniature Railroad was run by Frank Fields in his backyard beginning in 1985 offering children and their families rides on Sundays. The legendary attraction ran for 27 years before shutting down in 2012.

The grand opening event and the newest edition of the Greenport Express took place trekking through Moore’s Lane Woods in Greenport for all North Fork families to once again enjoy memories of the railroad.

Since 2017, the Rotary Club of Greenport has raised close to $1 million thanks to donations and gifts to get the famous Greenport Express back on track.

Now as a homage to the original railroad, the Greenport Express has 1,500 feet of track, three restored train cars, and a 2,200-square-foot completed train station with a ticket window, boarding area, and restrooms.

The plans to revive the railroad were initialized in 2016 by the Rotorian Joe Cherepowich brainstorming different locations and other ideas for the campaign. Unfortunately, Cherepowich passed away in the midst of planning in 2019 and the railway is now designated as the “Joe Cherry Choo Choo” in his honor.

The Rotary Club of Greenport and its members extend their gratitude and appreciation for all of the donations, effort, and resources to make this notable attraction possible again in the family-friendly Village of Greenport.

Families can be sure to visit the Greenport Express Miniature Train along with the Village’s Antique Carousel all summer long, making Greenport the complete spot for creating cherished memories.