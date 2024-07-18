Hampton Synagogue Welcomes New President

New Hampton Synagogue President Jeff Zuckerman.

After nearly nine years as president of the Hampton Synagogue, Carol Levin passed the torch to Jeff Zuckerman, who was elected June 18 by the Board of Trustees. Zuckerman was unanimously elected, becoming the fourth-ever president of the congregation.

The congregation celebrated the installment of Zuckerman as president at July 6 Shabbat. In addition, Levin, who is now honorary president, will be celebrated in a Labor Day weekend season of recognition dedication event on September 1.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have been asked by Rabbi (Marc) Schneier and voted by The Hampton Synagogue board of trustees to serve as president of this amazing institution,” Zuckerman told Dan’s Papers in a statement. “Rabbi Schneier has created a vibrant community that is both true to Jewish tradition and welcoming to all. With the addition of the new children’s center and campus, The Hampton Synagogue has become a magnet for young families and children across the Hamptons and greater New York. I look forward to serving this community to the best of my ability.”

Zuckerman’s previous work with the synagogue includes serving as trustee and legal counsel. As president, he hopes to build the necessary endowment to support and sustain the growth of the Hampton Synagogue.

Residing in both Westhampton Beach and New York City with his wife, Shari, and their son, Alec, Zuckerman has been a lawyer for 40 years. He currently focuses on mediation and dispute resolution services, but previously practiced law at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, LLP.