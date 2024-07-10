Justin Timberlake Mugshot Becomes Art in Sag Harbor

“Tuesday Night Out” by Robert Lohman featuring Justin Timberlake’s mugshot, Courtesy Romany Kramoris Gallery

Romany Kramoris, owner of the Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor, found herself at the center of a cultural whirlwind with a surge in visitors following artist Robert Lohman’s creation of an Andy Warhol-inspired print, “Tuesday Night Out,” depicting Justin Timberlake’s recent mugshot in four color ways with shades of pink, green and blue.

Kramoris recalled the media frenzy surrounding Timberlake’s June 18 DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, exclaiming, “I couldn’t believe it! In Sag Harbor?” Recognizing the print’s immediate appeal, she showcased it in her gallery window.

The response was overwhelming, with art enthusiasts and Timberlake fans flocking to the gallery.

“We had lines forming outside, people taking pictures, and a constant buzz inside,” Kramoris told South O’ the Highway. The print’s popularity soared internationally.

“Papers all over the world started calling us. Germany, France, Canada, Australia, even India. It’s a memento of the times, and we’re happy with that,” Kramoris said, adding that some collectors have purchased it for an investment.

Lohman, who collaborated with photographer Mary Godfrey to create the print, shares his thoughts about it on the Kramoris Gallery website. “When I first saw this image of Timberlake, I said, ‘This is iconic.’ I felt a calling to develop it. Andy Warhol’s genius was in knowing which images would capture and evoke a moment in time, and Justin’s mugshot seemed to me to do exactly that. I thought it was deserving of the Warhol treatment, and I believe Andy would approve.”

Each print sells for $520.

Despite the potential controversy over showcasing a celebrity mugshot, Kramoris embraced the moment, finding joy in sharing something meaningful with her Hamptons community — a place she has called home for over three decades.

Kramoris Gallery is located at 41 Main Street in Sag Harbor. Call 631-725-2499 or visit them at kramorisgallery.com.