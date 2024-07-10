A Modern Twist on Shippy's, Southampton's Oldest Restaurant

Shippy’s serves oversized pretzels (Conor Harrigan)

Located in the heart of Southampton Village, Shippy’s, the oldest restaurant in Southampton, is undergoing a remodel, adding a touch of modernity while staying true to its original footprint.

Reopened last year under the new leadership of Southampton local John Betts, former CEO of McDonald’s Canada, he is dedicated to carrying forward its esteemed 70-year legacy while infusing new energy and vision.

“Shippy’s is a longstanding iconic restaurant filled with many memories; it is a place the community has known for many years,” Betts, a Southampton local, says. “We have completely remodeled the place but it is still like the original Shippy’s in terms of the footprint and comfort the place provides.”

The welcoming, warm and inviting neighborhood spot offers an extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu with fresh and locally sourced food from farms, fishermen and food producers and prepared by chef Giovanni Sibre.

The breakfast menu launched this past Mother’s Day and has a German touch while still offering classic American breakfast foods. Notable menu items include avocado toast, a croissant sandwich and the ‘OG’ New York-style breakfast sandwich.

When determining the menu, Betts leaves it up to the Southampton people. When designing his new breakfast menu, he asked people what they thought about breakfast and what sandwiches and tastes they wanted.

“I can say our menu that we have was 100% developed by our guests,” Betts says. “It was a way for us to make sure we were staying in tune with what was important to our guests.”

His next project includes installing a retractable roof over the adjacent outdoor biergarten this fall, transforming it into a year-round dining area and broadening the experience, making it an appealing space for people of all ages.

“We are building for a year-round Shippy’s experience that will maintain the coziness and comfort that Shippy’s is all about,” Betts notes.

Shippy’s is dedicated to giving back to the community. A portion of every dollar spent at Shippy’s or Coopers Beach Shack is donated to local charities in Southampton and New York. Charities include Tunnels to Towers Foundation, Heart of the Hamptons and the Children’s Museum of the East End.

“It is incredibly rewarding being able to come home to my hometown and invest in the community,” Betts says. “It’s about us giving back in as many ways as we can.”

They also directly take part in charity events, such as silent auctions and the Heart of the Hamptons December polar plunge and moonlight plunge. Betts has created scholarship and mentorship programs for students as well.

Betts is also operating Coopers Beach Shack at Coopers Beach under a three-year lease agreement. The beach stand offers concession food at affordable prices.

Coopers Beach Shack is opening its sunset menu for a light dinner from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. starting Thursday, July 11. There is free live music on Thursdays and Sundays.

“We strive to be perfect everyday and when we aren’t perfect we learn from experiences,” Betts says. “We have a philosophy we like to call ‘beat yesterday’ and it’s about always being better with continuous improvement.”

Shippy’s is located at 36 Windmill Lane in Southampton. Call 631-283-0007 or visit shippys.com for info. Coopers Beach Shack is located at 268 Meadow Lane, Southampton.

-PARTNER CONTENT