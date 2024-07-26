Upscale Montauk Project Restaurant & Lounge Is Open

Inside the Montauk Project restaurant and lounge

The Montauk Project, a new restaurant opened its doors on a freshly-renovated 6,200 square-foot property in early July. Owners Sam Berkson and Bryan Seekamp are pledging to bringing a lively scene to The End with this indoor and outdoor dining and lounge concept.

“‘Project’ implies that we are not a static entity but an evolving and innovative venture,” Berkson said. “It suggests that we are constantly working on new ideas, and experiences including local artists, musicians, and dishes creating a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere.”

Located in the former Roberta’s Pizza space at 240 Fort Pond Road, the Montauk Project is just minutes from the Montauk train station. Berkson and Seekamp worked with Kristin Furman and West Chin of West Chin Architects & Interior Design to make significant renovations and redesign the indoor and outdoor areas.

The restaurant’s interior provides a sophisticated look that is coupled with a warm and organic atmosphere, perfectly fit for Montauk locals and summer visitors alike to enjoy. Marble tables paired with wood floors line the restaurant’s interior, along with floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading to the outdoor dining area.

This is all complemented with live music.

“The team behind Montauk Project is excited to blend their backgrounds to create a destination that is both familiar and refreshingly different,” the company said in a news release.

A quick peruse through the Montauk Project’s menu shows a breadth of food choices, including various raw bar items, pizzas, salads and classic American-style entrees.

The lounge menu is an abbreviated version of the full-sized one, with the most popular dining options available.

Its late-night food menu is available into the wee hours of the night, with the restaurant operating until 2 a.m. Montauk Project also offers a carefully curated cocktail menu.

Seekamp is a native of East Hampton with a deep background in the nightlife scene and security. He established a security guard company that now serves clients across Aspen, Colorado, New York City, West Palm Beach, Florida and the Hamptons. He’s also worked at various renowned nightlife venues like Grey Lady NYC and Escobar Aspen. Seekamp grew up in the Hamptons and got his start being a part of his family businesses, Brent’s General Store and the Beach Hut.

Berkson previously served as General Manager at the upscale New York City Lounge Goldbar in Nolita.

Chef Jesse Freijo, manning the kitchen, comes to the Montauk Project after previously working for Cru Nantucket Oyster Bar and Michelin Star chef Daniel Boulud. Freijo is an experienced chef who got his start at his father’s upstate New York restaurant.

Montauk Project operates from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. seven days per week. To learn more about the restaurant, visit mtk-project.com.