Neon Coat Brings NYC Model Vibes to the Hamptons

Neon Coat members enjoying a cabana at Gurney’s Beach Club

As the Hamptons enjoys another summer of style and sophistication, there’s a new player in town ready to shake things up in the realm of influencer marketing. Enter Neon Coat, the dynamic platform that’s bringing the chic vibes of NYC models straight to the shores of the Hamptons.

Founded by veteran model Larissa Drekonja and East Hampton’s own Dan Berger, Neon Coat is a unique digital marketing service. With a curated roster of professional models and creators, Neon Coat connects local businesses in the Hamptons like Gurney’s with the talent they need to elevate their social media presence and in-person scene, and stand out in a crowded marketplace.

So, what sets Neon Coat apart from the rest? It’s simple – their commitment to authenticity and diversity. Unlike other platforms that prioritize vanity metrics, Neon Coat focuses on building meaningful relationships between businesses and influencers who align with their brand values and target audience.

For businesses in the Hamptons – whether it’s a trendy beachside café, a luxury hotel, or a cutting-edge fitness studio – partnering with Neon Coat means gaining access to a pool of talent that embodies the quintessential NYC model vibe, from established models with thousands of followers to up-and-coming models and creators with a unique aesthetic. The talent posts stunning, brand-elevating content on social media, reaching businesses’ target audience and driving real results. The businesses can even easily re-post the content on their own account.

Neon Coat also works with a ton of consumer brands on social media campaigns, particularly in the beauty, fashion, and health and wellness spaces.

As the summer season approaches and the Hamptons buzzes with excitement, now is the perfect time for local businesses and brands to harness the power of influencer marketing with Neon Coat. Get ready to bring a taste of the NYC model scene to the shores of the Hamptons and make waves.

If you’re interested in learning more, email [email protected].