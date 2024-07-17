Sip Roseade at Dan's Chefs of the Hamptons 2024

Roseade Spritzer Managing Partner and Founder Karl Ziegler is pouring his fabulous libations at this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet Roseade Spritzer Managing Partner & Founder Karl Ziegler

What is your cooking philosophy?

We make our product with all natural ingredients from Calfornia. Rosé wine from Lodi, lemons from Bakersfield and real sugar.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

Bostwick’s on the Bay is a favorite. Lots of great memories and meals over the years.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

From my family. My wife and son motivate me every day.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Our category in the wine sector, canned wine spritzers or canned wine cocktails are one of the few bright spots in the industry right now. Roseade is even more unique as its flavor profile is more tart than sweet, making it very refreshing.

What is your comfort food and why?

My favorite beverage is probably a super racy chablis or really dry martini with a twist.

What is your favorite dish to make?

I love to grill fresh fish with a simple marinade, salt and pepper.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

We will be showing off Roseade Spritzer! Rosé wine and lemonade canned cocktail.

