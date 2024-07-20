Plan Your Sizzling Summer of Fun in Southampton Village

Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger Jr.

Summer is in full swing in Southampton Village, with new year-round shops opening, popups popping, old favorites dialing things up and our cultural institutions going all out to provide the most robust and diverse programming with something for everyone.

This summer, look forward to an array of events and activities — from the weekly farmers markets brimming with local produce and crafts to a return of family films on Thursdays on the lawn of the Southampton Arts Center. The events showcase the very best of Southampton Village.

In addition to the slate of family-friendly movies, which begins with The Wizard of Oz and concludes with Jaws, the Southampton Arts Center is offering documentaries such as Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear — an in-depth look at a big-wave season through the eyes of some incredible surfers as they tackle monstrous waves in Portugal, Hawaii and Northern California. Who Is Sam Smith? charts the extraordinary life of Stan Smith, tennis champ turned fashion icon and humanitarian. The film is produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. There are some great talks lined up, too, including New York Times fashion writer Guy Trebay on his new book, Do Something, and Southampton’s own Wilbur Ross on his book, Risks and Returns. Summerfest — a big fundraiser and great summer evening — returns on August 17.

I attended Pianofest at the Southampton Cultural Center and was blown away! These are highly gifted pianists from major conservatories who come out here to study with luminaries in the piano world. Practice sessions take place in a classic Hamptons’ estate where 11 grand pianos are actively used — including one in the kitchen! Concerts are given every Monday at 5 p.m. The SCC also puts on a fabulous Concerts in the Park series — which can be heard throughout the village on Wednesday evenings when the whole town sounds like summer.

The Southampton History Museum is one of my favorite places to visit — their grounds now house what may be the only secondhand store left on the East End! Check out their Carriage House Thrift Shop on Saturdays and try your hand at broom making or go on a ghost hunt. Our museum keeps our vibrant village history alive.

Last month, I was proud to hang two flags (on Flag Day no less) at the Southampton African American Museum (SAAM) — one of which, a blue-atop-red horizontal bicolor with two white stars in the middle, is the flag used to represent Juneteenth. SAAM put on a moving and inspiration celebration. They partner with the Southampton Arts Center to host Art + Soul this weekend (Saturday, July 19) at SAC for a festival designed to highlight, showcase and celebrate art created by influential and emerging Black and Brown artists living within our community, and beyond.

If you think the Rogers Memorial Library is just about borrowing your latest beach read, I strongly encourage you to check out the programming they offer for our senior citizens, small children and everyone in between. Many activities take place right in the beautiful building on the hill (made more accessible by a pedestrian crosswalk we’ve just installed.) They also offer field trips like whale watching excursions and even opportunities for community service.

We hope folks notice the hard work of our village employees to keep the village beautiful. I was heartened to receive a note from a village resident noticing the flower boxes, and we look forward to solar benches this summer, which will charge your cell phone while you sit and take in the beauty of our village.

And, of course, Southampton would not be Southampton without its beaches, with Coopers Beach being named the No.2 beach in the country; and, since No.1 is in Hawaii, that makes us the No.1 beach on the continental United States. The good folks at the Coopers Beach Shack threw a wonderful continental breakfast for village employees to celebrate just that honor! I invite you to go down to check out the waves!

Our village has long been cherished for its stunning beaches, world-class shopping and unparalleled dining experiences. I am thrilled to welcome all who call our beautiful village home and those who are visiting from near and far. Summer in Southampton Village is always a special time, filled with bustling activity, community events and the natural beauty that surrounds us.

William “Bill” Manger Jr. is mayor of the Village of Southampton.