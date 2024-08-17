Dr. Cindy Bressler: Hamptons House Call Veterinarian Plans Water Mill Animal Hospital

Dr. Cindy Bressler

If you randomly ask around the Hamptons for a vet recommendation, chances are pretty good you will be given the name Dr. Cindy Bressler. From longtime locals to nearly every pet-owning celebrity visiting the area, animal lovers have chosen Bressler to care for their furry loved ones.

After working on sheep farms, in zoos and medical offices, completing veterinary school and an internship and residency at the prestigious Animal Medical Center, Bressler heard that the East End didn’t have a lot of emergency coverage at night, on weekends and holidays. So, on July 4, 2003, she decided to head out with medications, oxygen, fluid pumps and other supplies to treat the most common emergencies with house calls.

“By the second weekend, I was getting 20 calls a day and everyone was begging me to come see them,’’ she recalls. “One puppy had jumped into a pool in Montauk and had been under water, so we had to stabilize him. I worked my way from Montauk at 9 a.m. and saw patients until midnight in Southampton.’’

For the next two decades, she has continued with house calls, and has remained incredibly busy. Meanwhile, there still has been no 24 animal hospital, specialty center or after hours clinic in the Hamptons — until now.

This summer, Dr. Bressler opened Wave After Hours clinic, and within the next year she will unveil Wave’s animal hospital and specialty center at 1054 Montauk Highway in Water Mill, a much needed addition to the area.

We caught up with her at last week’s hospital fundraiser, a beautiful event with lots of flowers, vegan goodies, juices from Boa Vida (in addition to cocktails, wine and bubbly) and walls lined with photos of her patients.

A Conversation with Dr. Cindy Bressler

When did you decide the Hamptons needed a 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital?

Twenty years ago, a client whose dog was hit by a car had to be rushed to the nearest open veterinary emergency hospital in Riverhead and did not make it in time. It was so tragic, and the immediate obvious question was, why there was no closer clinic open when needed? The seed was planted then, and as time went by, nothing changed. All the while, the problem never left me. I started to try to wrap my mind around how to make it a

reality.

Why do you think there has not been such a hospital here in all these years?

One contributing factor is the difficulty in securing highly trained veterinary emergency personnel who can work nights and weekends; another is the high cost of living for many who would staff it, but who need to live here to work on an emergency basis; and yet another factor is that many more people live here now than ever and demand is even greater. Also, this is a major undertaking operationally and financially. To do this, it must be done right. We do not need another veterinary clinic. We need a state-of-the-art emergency veterinary hospital that can function 24/7 and address any emergency need — one that can present a broader treatment perspective regarding the patient’s health, wellness and longevity. It also requires highly skilled veterinary professionals and the unwavering commitment of its administrators and supporters. This is not an easy undertaking, but I am determined to make it happen now.

When do you expect to open your doors?

We will hopefully start construction after the summer and the hospital will be open in 2025.

What services will the hospital provide?

Of course, the most important aspect will be to deal with emergencies in the moment. There will be specialists on call in internal medicine, critical care, surgery, neurology, radiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, anesthesiology, pain management, acupuncture, laser therapy, training and behavioral science.

Tell us about the wellness center aspect. What does that entail?

Wellness and longevity should be a dual focus of every treatment, looking ahead to what the client will need to support healing and prevent further illness or adverse conditions beyond the initial one. We will offer our clients nutritional plans, supplements, fitness consultations, genetic testing, vitamin and mineral testing, toxic metal screening, screenings for cancer, arthritis and other diseases, cognitive testing, physical therapy, massage, acupuncture, red light therapy for orthopedic and wound healing, sound baths, Himalayan salt baths, emotional treatments, and laser therapy. As always, we will also stay informed and remain open to adding other proven treatment therapies as they emerge.

What species will you take care of other than dogs?

Ideally, my vision would be to be able to treat all creatures great and small, however most of our patients are of the smaller variety. Of course we are prepared to treat all household pets, and we will not turn away wildlife or exotic pets. Some are much more specialized, and we will do whatever we can for any in an emergency.

What is your biggest dream for the hospital?

My vision is to fill a longtime void that will provide immediate treatment for all emergencies when time is of the essence. I aspire to create an all-encompassing wellness and longevity center that addresses every aspect of a pet’s condition with every healing option. This will be a haven for pets and their people — a calm, peaceful and immediately healing atmosphere, where comfort and reassurance is felt the moment they walk in the door. Soon, we will ideally expand the hospital to include a newly built 8,000 square-foot specialty center. Also, I have worked for more than 20 years with all our community’s incredible veterinarians, and I know they will feel good about sending us their patients when they need to.

Do you have pets?

I have had many pets over the course of my lifetime so far and can’t imagine a life without them. Right now, I have two rescued King Charles Cavaliers named Bunny and Poodle, and a bird named Kiwi.

Will you still do house calls?

Yes, we will always do house calls.

You’re doing something vital for the community. What can the community do to support you in making this happen?

It takes a village to create and sustain this endeavor. WAVE would benefit at this time from the generosity of members of our community who can contribute financially. WAVE has created a nonprofit organization which will provide financial assistance funds to those who are unable to afford basic emergency costs and to help in rescue efforts for local wildlife that need saving. We will always discount services for rescued pets as well. There are many ways to make a difference, and any contribution is welcome.

Those interested can dedicate a section, room, or area of the hospital in honor or memory of their pet or sponsor special programs and services the hospital will offer.

Go to wavehamptons.com to donate online, or send a check made out to HEALS, which can be mailed to: WAVE Hamptons, Attn: Dr. Cindy Bressler, PO Box 280, Sagaponack, NY 11962.