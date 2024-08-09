Dan’s Power Women of the East End Celebrates Exceptional Leaders

The 2024 Dan’s Papers Power Women of the East End (Ralph Depas)

Dan’s Power Women of the East End honored extraordinary women for their outstanding contributions to business and the community with a night of recognition, networking and celebration August 8 at The Muses in Southampton.

This year the event celebrated 30 years of honoring Power Women.

“Being in a room with all of these powerful women, it just makes you more powerful,” said honoree and host of the event Erin Colton from News 12 Long Island. “Personally, I love people. I love people of all kinds, I resonate with them, I want to hear their stories and I believe that everyone who belongs to a local organization should have that same feeling. Wanting to tell people’s stories of all kinds, and knowing how they can either help or relate to them. If we all did that, the world would be a better place.”

Dan’s Power Women of the East End is produced by Schneps Media, publishers of the Dan’s Papers, Behind the Hedges, the Long Island Press and over 90 other news outlets. Schneps Media is proud to bring together the most extraordinary women to connect, support one another, do business and build community because when women support women, amazing things happen.

“My first piece of advice is it’s never too late,” said Zibby Owens from Zibby Media. “I started all of this in my 40s, I stayed at home for 11 years and it felt like everyone was whizzing by and I would never be honored or start something — and I was OK with that. But it is awesome. Every single thing that I did, including all my time at home, all the jobs I’ve had before, I’ve used everything I’ve learned everyday for what I’m doing now. Even if it doesn’t make sense in the present, it will make sense later on.”

Megan C. Ryan, Esq., interim president and CEO of NuHealth, Nassau University Medical Center and A Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility, spoke on the importance of community engagement. “All leaders and stakeholders should come to the table, communication is key – transparency, communication and collaboration – those are the three most important things, and, be kind to each other,” she said. “NUMC is such an integral part of our community, we just kicked off a new outreach program and extended clinic hours…we are trying to give back to the community, because it’s so important. We want to make sure our community is safe and well.”

One-hundred percent of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to Southampton Day Care Center.

Fertility Dr. Beth McAvey spoke on how, as a leader in health, she supports the people in the communities she works with. “You realize everybody has a story,” she said. “No matter where you come from, no matter what you look like, no matter who you identify as, everyone has a story. It’s really about trying to connect with every type of person that exists — wide open heart, open arms and trying to work with every single type of patient that you meet. You see patients from different backgrounds, some people have very tragic stories too, and it’s about trying to keep them in it, keep moving forward, keep progressing. We have the luxury to say, with persistence most people have success — that’s pretty amazing [because] it’s not like that for most fields in medicine. As long as you keep moving forward, most patients have success, it’s very rewarding.”

Maggie Bopp, a personal injury attorney with the Islandia-based law firm of Rappaport, Glass, Levine & Zullo, LLP said, “As a mom, you feel a lot of guilt. My kids are little. If I’m on trial, I don’t see them when I leave for work and I don’t see them when I get home, so I feel a lot of guilt. But, I know the work I’m doing is good and that I’m helping people. I’m also showing them what it’s like to be powerful, what it’s like to be intelligent and a force in society, and that’s my goal to show my daughters.”

The women honored included Power Women ICONS, who have been previously recognized, Power Women of 2024 and Power Women Rising — women on an upward trajectory in their careers. Among the honorees was Jean Shafiroff, who was honored as International Woman of the Year for her philanthropic efforts and impact within communities on the East End, across New York State and on a global level.

“Local philanthropy is very important,” said Shafiroff. “When you live in a community, you must support that community. It is important to support other organizations as well, but when in a community, support that community to the very best of your ability. It’s very important to support younger generations and teach them to become philanthropists, give them a platform, have events where you have junior priced tickets available and encourage them to be involved in philanthropic efforts from a very young age. My advice is believe in yourself, be a hard worker, an honest person and a kind person.”

“I think it’s so wonderful what Victoria Schneps, Dan’s Papers and Schneps Media is doing to give different women a platform, women that all do wonderful things,” continued Shafiroff. “It’s not a contest, it’s a team thing. All the women come together, we support one another, and she honors a group of women that are very accomplished. I like it very much.”

The event culminated in a high energy, joyful award ceremony where Colton presented honorees with their award as a Dan’s Power Woman of the East End.

“They say statistically, men wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and say, ‘I could be president of the US,’” said Rebecca Seawright, the first woman to serve Assembly District 76. “Women wake up in the morning and have to be told three times, ‘I can do this.’ Whether it is elected office, or whatever it is they are aspiring to achieve, they need that reassurance. It was because I had worked in politics for Governor Ann Richards, I knew I could do it.”

“Passing the Equal Rights Amendment, which will be on the ballot this November, is something that I am extremely proud of,” Seawright continued. “This is an expanded amendment so it promotes equality for LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, elderly people and the list goes on. We have to pass Proposition 1 in November. Victoria Schneps is an icon, she’s a mentor, she is amazing. Bringing this powerful group of women together tonight just shows what a leader she is, so very honored to be here.”

“There are so many women that never had the opportunity to have the spotlight on them,” said Victoria Schneps, founding president of Schneps Media. “To celebrate them, that’s what this event is for. You have to be persistent, not give up and work hard.”

Attendees enjoyed cocktails from Delola Cocktails founded by an international Power Woman, Jennifer Lopez. Sponsoring the event were Lieb Cellars, Old Field Apothecary, Suhru Wines, Hair We Share, Unified Door & Hardware Group, Zibby Media, Robert James Salon, Grassi, GSM Auctions, NuHealth and Rappaport, Glass, Levine & Zullo, LLP.

“My advice is just work hard, put all your efforts into it, and just focus on what you’re doing, everything is going to fall [in place].” said Therese Corriente from Adamas. “Getting all the women [here] together, you don’t feel alone in what you’re doing. You see what they are doing and you appreciate that you are working so hard and they are also out there doing their own thing.”

“It’s amazing energy in the room and it’s so fun to have all these wonderful accomplished women in one place.” said Renée Fondacaro of Suhru Wines, Lieb Cellars and Old Field Apothecary. “Never give up and just go for it. Don’t let anyone ever tell you you can’t do it, you just do it and even when it gets a little tough, just keep going and find the women that raise you up.”

Dan’s Power Women of the East End Honorees

Ellyn Bank, Attorney, Philanthropist

Maggie Bopp, Rappaport, Glass, Levine & Zullo, LLP

ICON: Cheryl Cameron, Unified Door & Hardware Group

Shermelee Carrasco Martinez, Peruvian American Chamber of Commerce ALLIANCE

Suzanne Chimera, Hair We Share

ICON: Tisha Collette, Colette Luxury Consignment

Mistress of Ceremonies: Erin Colton, News 12

ICON: Therese Corriente, MeyCorr LLC

Christine Curiale-Steinmuller, Platinum Capital Financial

Toni DeVincentis, Grace Care Specialists

Magdaline Delaney, EPN Magazine

Wendy Van Deusen, Women’s Art Center of the Hamptons

Phyllis Ehrlich, Rocket Your Potential

Stella Flame, Stella Flame Gallery

Renée Fondacaro, Suhru Wines, Lieb Cellars, Old Field Apothecary

ICON: Dr. Alexis Gersten, Beach Dental

Priscilla Holloway, Douglas Elliman Real Estate & The Mindset Mixer

Aimee Lettich-Pearson, Chiffique

RISING: Rina Loshaj, Mannya Bar Services LLC

Melissa Lynch, Rise Media

Dr. Beth McAvey, RMA New York – Long Island

ICON: Jacqueline Murphy, Award-Winning Actress, Producer, Screenwriter and Director

ICON: Brianna Ottati, Douglas Elliman

Zibby Owens, Zibby Media

ICON: Julienne Penza-Boone, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Sue Phillips, Scenterprises Inc & Sue Phillips Fragrance

Lisa Pickersgill, Robert James Salon

Valerie Pierre, The Hamlet Rehab

ICON: Natalie Rebuck, Re:Design Natalie Rebuck Architecture PLLC

ICON: Lisa Rispoli, Grassi

Patricia Rizzi, East End Lobster Bake

Megan C. Ryan, Esq., NuHealth/NUMC and A Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility

Donna Schneier, Bijoux

Simi Teitelbaum Schneier, Entrepreneur

ICON: Sandra K Schoenbart, Sandra K, Inc.

Rebecca Seawright, NYS Assembly

International Woman of the Year Award for Leadership and Philanthropy, awarded to Jean Shafiroff, Philanthropist

Lyss Stern, Diva Moms

ICON: Marilyn Tolchin, Hampton Properties, Solar Screen Company Inc.

ICON: Tina Toulon, New York Cancer Foundation

Angelique Williams, Paws of War