East 27 Creative: Capturing Moments & Crafting Visual Stories Through Photography

John Devaney and Jennifer Heffner of East 27 Creative

East 27 Creative is a dynamic photography company known for its innovative approach to capturing unforgettable moments.

Specializing in both commercial and personal photography, the team blends technical expertise with creative vision, delivering stunning images that tell compelling stories and leave a lasting impression on clients and audiences alike.

We spoke with co-owners and cofounders John Devaney and Jennifer Heffner about what sets them apart from the competition.

Meet East 27 Creative

What inspired you to start East 27 Creative, and how did the company get its name?

John Devaney: We saw a real need in the Hamptons for local commercial and event photographers — people who genuinely understand the area’s unique vibe and have deep roots here. I grew up in New York City and spent much of my life in East Hampton. Jenn fell in love with the Hamptons the moment I introduced it to her. So, setting up our business here felt like the obvious choice. As for the name, East 27 is instantly recognizable to locals and part-time residents alike. For those who drive, the moment you’re on Montauk Highway, Route 27, it feels and looks different; you know you’re somewhere different from the rest of Long Island, and when you cross the Shinnecock, you’re in the Hamptons. We chose “Creative” to emphasize that we offer more than just photography — we’re our clients’ creative partners, and when you put the two together, it means “Hamptons Creative.”

Can you tell us about your journey into professional photography?

JD: Jenn’s journey started incredibly early. She picked up her first camera at just 5 years old. By 12, she was already winning international photo contests, and at 15, she decided to work for the local newspaper. Since then, she’s never put the camera down. Her career has spanned from photojournalist to White House photographer to East 27 Creative. I grew up in an artistic family where the arts were a significant part of my life. My love for photography began in East Hampton, where I bought my first camera, a Nikon FE, from Reeds Photography on Main Street. I spent a summer biking around the Hamptons between various jobs, capturing moments with the FE slung over my shoulder.

What services does East 27 Creative offer, and what sets you apart from other photography companies in the area?

Jennifer Heffner: At East 27 Creative, we offer a comprehensive range of commercial photography services, including food & beverage, events, professional headshots, marketing, advertising, and brand lifestyle photography. What truly sets us apart is our commitment to storytelling. Clients choose us because we don’t just capture images — we create visual narratives that reflect the heart of a moment, person or brand. Storytelling is the foundation of everything we do, and we’re passionate about bringing our clients’ unique stories to life through our lens.

How did East 27 Creative become the photography partner for Dan’s Taste?

JH: We noticed that Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons event was taking place at SiSi at East Hampton Point, near the former site of Harbor Bistro and just around the corner from the house in Springs. I contacted Elizabeth Aloni, Senior Vice President of NYC Community Media & Events, to request a press pass to photograph the event. She invited me to photograph it using our new instant live event photography feature. Following that event, we began exploring the possibility of working together on a variety of their projects, especially those in the Hamptons. Since then, we’ve collaborated with Schneps Media on events not just in the Hamptons but also in NYC, Mid Island, and Queens.

Can you share some memorable moments you’ve covered for Dan’s Taste?

JH: This year’s Dan’s Taste Rosé Soirée was a standout event, brimming with “photographic moments” such as the ceremonial ringing of the bell for a glass of rosé and the dramatic big swing. DJ Theo, live musicians, and the stilted, lighted dancer created a vibrant atmosphere that was a joy to capture.

What are some of the unique challenges and rewards of photographing high-profile events like those organized by Dan’s Taste?

JD: One of the biggest challenges is ensuring that each event stands out and feels special. Our goal is to capture the event from the perspective of why it’s important to the people attending. The reward comes in those moments when you see the story unfold through your lens and know you’ve captured something extraordinary.

How do you prepare for covering large-scale events to ensure you capture the best moments?

JH: We start by staying in regular contact with the event planner to review the desired coverage and the run of the day or order of events. This communication is crucial because it helps us understand what moments are most important and ensures that we don’t miss a thing.

What do you think makes a great event photograph, and how do you strive to achieve that?

JD: A great event photograph captures genuine emotion and the essence of the moment. We approach this by blending into the crowd, drawing from our photojournalism roots to capture candid, authentic moments. Sometimes, it’s quick, in the moment, and very reactive; sometimes, it’s a waiting game.

Can you describe how your photography contributes to the overall success of these events?

JH: Our photography not only captures key moments and emotions but also brings a significant “wow factor” to events. We enhance the overall experience by instantly delivering high-quality images, allowing attendees to share their moments on social media immediately. This rapid delivery amplifies the event’s reach and impact, creating a buzz beyond the event itself. People are often amazed by how quickly they receive their photos — it’s like an instant connection to the event’s excitement!

How do you engage with the local Hamptons community through your work?

JD: As active members of the Greater East Hampton Chamber of Commerce, we take pride in participating in local events, such as photographing the Santa Parade and Christmas Village hosted by the Village of East Hampton last winter. Our dedication to the area was particularly evident when we launched our company during the pandemic, providing essential photography services to help small businesses build their online presence. It’s always a pleasure to reconnect with former acquaintances who now run successful businesses and need photography.

What are your future goals for East 27 Creative, both in terms of business growth and creative development?

JD: We aspire to be renowned across the Hamptons for our innovative approach and as trusted partners in photography. Our aim is to consistently deliver exceptional results, using visual storytelling to capture and convey significant narratives.

Are there any upcoming projects or events you’re particularly excited about?

JH: At the end of August, we’ll be photographing a distinctive event at JFK Terminal 4, promising an unforgettable experience. In the coming months, we’re thrilled to photograph Schneps Media’s 30th Anniversary of Power Women of Long Island in November. We also have the East Hampton Village Santa Parade in December and Hamptons Whodunit scheduled for April 2025, among other exciting projects.

For more information, visit east27creative.com.