Water Mill Homeowner Can Face Epstein Victims’ Class Action

Jeffrey Epstein in his 2006 Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department mug shot.

A Water Mill home-owning accountant accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein operate an international sex trafficking ring can be sued by Epstein’s victims in a class action lawsuit, a federal judge has ruled.

An attorney for Richard Kahn, who was Epstein’s accountant for two decades and is co-executor of the late wealthy financier and convicted pedophile’s $634 million estate, argued that since many victims agreed not to sue when they settled with the estate, they cannot pursue a class action. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that some victims can seek class action status at a later date.

“We are thrilled with the fact that the Epstein survivors will proceed against Epstein’s right hand money men to hold them accountable,” Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for the victims, told Reuters in a statement.

Epstein — a financier whose high-powered friends included former presidents — died by suicide in a Manhattan federal jail cell while awaiting trial five years ago.

Also named as a defendant in the case against Kahn was Darren Indyke, Epstein’s longtime attorney who is originally from Glen Cove and who is the other co-executor of Epstein’s estate that has paid out millions in settlements to his victims.

An attorney for the defendants maintained that the duo is innocent and was unaware of Epstein’s crimes.