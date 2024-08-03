GrillHampton, Citarella Shopping for a Cause & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Chefs participating in Dan’s Taste gain incredible publicity (Jennifer Heffner)

August has arrived and we’re kicking off the new month with exciting happenings on both the North Fork and South Fork. From the best of the best barbecue to supporting local nonprofits, to vineyards and cideries, this edition of Food Seen will get the month started off right.

FOODIE NEWS

Dan’s GrillHampton is taking place this Saturday, August 3 at The Clubhouse Hamptons! Experience the best in barbecue from top grillmasters through a selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. More than 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes, and tickets grant access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine with live music taking place. As a guest, you get to vote on your favorite dish, and one chef will be awarded Dan’s Top Grillmaster at the end of the evening! General admission tickets include all food, drinks and entertainment from 7–10 p.m., and VIP guests can enjoy early entry to the party along with an exclusive afterparty at The Room. For tickets, a full list of participating chefs and more information on the event, visit DansTaste.com.

Un-wine-d with Wölffer Estate Vineyards at Yoga in the Vines at The Wine Stand on Saturdays! This unique yoga class takes place on their beautiful property surrounded by the vines. Looking for something a little more intense? They offer both a relaxing workout with yoga or a more intense training with Pilates! Pilates with Sarah Colletti takes place from 8–9 a.m. followed by yoga with Erica Velasquez from 9–10 a.m. and yoga with Dwight Garcia from 10:15–11 a.m. Yoga mats and water are available for sale and students are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats. Register for classes by visiting their website! No judgment if you bring a change of clothes to go and have lunch with a glass of their Summer in a Bottle rosé after your workout.

The Green Room, Sag Harbor Cinema’s third-floor bar and rooftop terrace, invites you to join them for Happy Hour every day from 5–7 p.m. Enjoy $6 Kidd Squid Little Squid or Narragansett Summer Crusher beers, 50% off bottles of wine and dolmas and cheese plates, as well as $10 specialty cocktails named after popular movies including The Beach, The Black Irishman, Darth Vader Spritz and the Maverick Margarita. They also have weekly events such as open mic nights on Mondays, close-up magic with Allan Zola Kroznek and live music on Thursdays. Finish your night off with a movie!

On August 3, Route 48 Band will be playing at Pindar Vineyards! Feel free to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the live music at the winery from 1:30­–5:30 p.m. Can’t make it? Check out their Sangria Tuesdays, where you can watch the sunset on their deck and patio while sipping sangria and enjoying live music. The deck bar will be open and serves wine by the glass and by the bottle as well as delicious pizzas.

DID YOU KNOW?

Shopping at Citarella can help support our community and give back to seven local nonprofits that work together to provide essential services to over 3,500 children in the Hamptons each week! To owner Joe Gurrera, community is very important, and as a member of the East End for over 25 years, he understands how important it is to support the needs of people who live and work here. This is the fourth year that Citarella has worked closely with The East End Fund for Children, an organization aimed to address the needs of the community’s most vulnerable children.

The fund supports seven local organizations, including the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, the Children’s Museum of the East End, the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center, i-tri, Project MOST, The Retreat and the Southampton Youth Association. These organizations provide essential services such as food, mental health support, counseling, and educational and recreational programming. When you visit Citarella’s three Hamptons locations, you can opt to donate to the fund at checkout or purchase one of the exclusive canvas bags that feature the wonderful self-portrait artwork by the children of EEFC, where 100% of the proceeds go to the coalition. Happy shopping!

BITS & BITES

Join Wave Center for Veterinary Emergencies, the new veterinary emergency hospital in the Hamptons, for their Cocktails for a Cause benefit on August 10. Meet the team and enjoy signature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from 6–8 p.m. Visit wavehamptons.com for tickets.

Riverhead Ciderhouse has exciting happenings taking place each week! Join them for karaoke, bingo, live music, themed trivia nights and more. All the excitement will bring out your appetite; feast on gourmet pizzas, sandwiches and seasonal dishes crafted from the freshest local produce.

Thursday, August 8 at Duck Walk Vineyards features Wine Down Network Up! Meet local connections while benefiting RISE Life Services, a nonprofit that aids those with physical and mental disabilities as well as those with mental health concerns. The evening features wine tasting, networking, live music, appetizers, raffles and more.

FOOD QUOTE

“A party without cake is just a meeting.” –Julia Child