Jerry & the Mermaid, All-White Extravaganza & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Jerry & the Mermaid

Summer is coming to an end —unbelievable! Savor the last sips and bites while you can with the following enticing food happenings.

FOODIE NEWS

Located on Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton, Sí Sí will be hosting their annual All-White Extravaganza on September 1! Party with them day into night with delicious cuisine, flowing cocktails and electrifying live performances by some of New York’s top entertainers such as Stephan Jolk, City of the Sun, GR1FN, Eric Essebag, Chris Bachmann and more. Reservations for the all-day festivities open at noon with the last seating at 9 p.m. Book your table, put on your finest all-white attire and prepare for a soiree that will create lasting memories. Visit their website for reservations!

Have you ever wanted to learn more about the process of making wine? Visit Bedell Cellars on Saturdays for their weekly tours at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.! Tour their cellar and take a look behind the scenes while learning about the wine making process. The tour includes a complimentary glass of wine with special pricing available for Wine Club members. All that learning and touring will make you thirsty, so why not stay for another glass — or three! Visit their website to book your tour and for more information on their available wines.

Il Pelicano and Bijoux, a restaurant and nightclub in Manhattan, has taken their place in the Hamptons under the same name. Formerly home to Blu Mar, the front of the venue features Il Pelicano, an authentic Italian restaurant with a heavily seafood focused menu using high-quality local ingredients. The party can be found in the back with a new take on NYC’s Bijoux, a luxurious bar and lounge serving craft cocktails and offering bottle service. Guests can enjoy daybeds and cabanas both day and night outside with an outdoor patio seating 190 in addition to a lawn equipped with lawn games for daytime fun in the sun. Check them out at 136 Main Street in Southampton! Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Looking for something fun to do with your family? Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack offers Family Fun Night every Monday night with arts and crafts, face painting and a special kids menu! If you’re looking for a break from your family, no judgment here — pub nights on Wednesday and Thursday nights are the place to be with $12 appetizers and drink specials! Their sushi bar is also open Wednesday through Sunday featuring freshly rolled, high-quality sushi, live music on the weekends, and their wine-down Sundays feature half-price bottles with any entrée. Check out their website for weekly specials and for reservations!

Jerry and the Mermaid in Riverhead is celebrating 30 years of coastal bliss this year! The family-owned seafood haven serves American fare made with fresh ingredients from local waters and farms. Happy hour is available Monday through Friday from 3–6 p.m. with a clams on the half shell special (buy six, get six free) and more. For those planning a special day, get in touch with them for events from late-night celebrations to rehearsal dinners to post-wedding brunch! Visit their website for more information.

DID YOU KNOW?

East End Lobster Bake serves all of Long Island, Montauk to Manhattan! From lobster bakes to barbecues, dinner and cocktail parties, backyard or beach front, they are catering specialists who are ready to make your event as wonderful as possible. With event planners on staff, full service rentals and full set-up and clean up, you won’t have to worry about a thing, they’ve got you covered! Check out their website or give them a call to make your next get together memorable.

BITS & BITES

Nikki’s Not Dog Stand will be offering a Kid’s Lunch Box promo during the upcoming school year! Within walking distance from Pierson Elementary School and High School, the promo will feature a “The Kid” dog and an order of small fries with either a Poppi or Olipop soda for $15! The hours this promotion will be available, subject to change, will be noon–6 p.m.

Save the date! Fall Long Island Restaurant Week will be taking place from October 27 through November 3. Encourage your favorite restaurants to participate so you can take advantage of the amazing deals of a two-course lunch for $24, and/or a three-course dinner for $29, $39 or $46! Visit their website for the lists of restaurants in both Nassau and Suffolk Counties that have already signed up!

Eat more oysters and drink more beer at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s happy hour by Little Ram Oyster Co. Join them from 1–7 p.m. on Fridays. If you can’t make it on Fridays, they have all kinds of fun events going on such as live music, trivia, brunch and more.

FOOD QUOTE

“Le bonheur est dans la cuisine — happiness is in the kitchen.” –Paul Bocuse