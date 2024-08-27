Greenport Seeks to Combat Rising Alcohol ODs, Loitering

Village of Greenport officials are considering a proposed crackdown on loitering that is intended to quell a recent uptick in alcohol-related overdoses in public spaces that has been straining local resources.

At the village’s August 22 board meeting, members of the Greenport Fire Department and the public voiced their concerns over a rise in alcohol overdoses in public areas straining local emergency services.

“Our department has grown in call volume gradually, in increments of one to 4%,” Greenport Fire Department Assistant Chief David Nyce told the village board of trustees. “This year, the volume grew by about 38%. Though this is not entirely due to alcohol overdoses, it is a tremendous amount of pressure to put on a small department.”

According to Nyce, roughly 60 calls of alcohol overdoses in public areas were reported this year by the end of July. That’s nearly 10% of the 650 total emergency calls received for the year, he said.

Emergency responders have prioritized rehabilitative care, but without a legal deterrent, officials worry the problem will persist. Businesses have also been affected by the incidents.

“I always find that, especially in the morning, a large number of liquor bottles are left around the area behind my bakery,” business owner Nancy Kouris6 said. “That means there must be a large number of individuals congregating and loitering there in the evening. I’ve seen some of them sleeping on the curb.”

Instances of publicly intoxicated individuals harassing pedestrians have also been a concern for the village. Board officials are expected to vote on the proposed ordinance during their next meeting.