Leslie Odom Jr. to Serenade Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Leslie Odom, Jr. (credit: Tony Duran)

Leslie Odom Jr’s star has been shining brightly ever since his Broadway debut as Paul in Rent at the age of 17. With his distinctive silky voice, great acting chops and good looks, Odom continues to be a triple threat and recognized at the age of 42 as a major force in the entertainment business, winning Grammy, Tony and Emmy Awards and twice nominated for an Oscar. In November 2023, Odom was named one of the sexiest men alive by People magazine.

Odom’s star soared in the role of Aaron Burr in the smash hit Hamilton. That opened doors to more Broadway, television and film. He returned to Broadway September 2023 in the revival of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis. His television and film credits include Apple TV+’s Central Park and Hamilton on Disney+ as well as a starring role in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to HBO’s classic series The Sopranos, One Night in Miami, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Exorcist: Believer.

Odom is also an accomplished author having penned his autobiography Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher and Never Stop Learning (2018), a personal look at self-empowerment. He and wife Nicolette Robinson cowrote their children’s book, I Love You More Than You Know.

When A Crooner Dies, Odom’s fifth studio album, features 10 original tracks of his most personal music to date. This album has been hailed as highly crafted and polished, displaying Odom’s stunning vocals and strong songwriting talents.

Odom is currently touring in An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr. which stops at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on Sunday, August 11.

A Conversation with Leslie Odom Jr.

What can people expect when they come to your concert at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center?

The concerts are something that people can bring their children and parents to. The age range is wide like the audiences who enjoy Hamilton. Most people don’t know Hamilton from the first 500 shows that I did, they know it from Disney +, so it continues to appeal as the audience continues to grow.

Did you have a feeling when going into rehearsal for Hamilton that it was going to be something extra special?

Yes, because that’s how I felt about it as a fan of the genre. I knew Lin was doing something extraordinary. What I didn’t know was that other people would feel the same way.

Last November you released your fifth full-length studio album and said it is your most personal body of music to date. What makes this album so personal?

You have to whisper your secrets on them. Hopefully if something comes from the heart, from something I am earnestly going through in my life, my relationship, my parenting, as a citizen, as a man, as a human being, and I address it genuinely, most likely there is someone else out there who has felt the same things. It’s vulnerable and it takes a bit of practice to be willing to do it, but it has yielded wonderful results and it’s the kind of music that touches me the most.

What does the title, When a Crooner Dies, refer to?

Whenever I make one of these records, I never know if it’s going to be the last record that I make. I’m always dancing with the past, the future, mortality and what I am leaving behind of myself for my kids, maybe grandkids and for people to discover me even after I am gone. So, I hope that people will start with this record and if they are curious, listen to more.

Is the title also a nod to Frank Sinatra who was known as the consummate crooner?

Yes, because I think of myself in that tradition, as a modern-day crooner. A teacher back in the day called me that so it has made sense to me. I think of myself in the tradition of Frank, Nat, Sammy and Mr. Cook. There’s something about the American Songbook and jazz standards that we gravitate toward. So, yes, it is related to the crooners of old.

What artists have touched you most in your life?

When I look back, it’s Marvin Gay, Donny Hathaway, Sam Cook, Nat King Cole.

How was it to play Sam Cook, someone you admire?

It was wild! Actually, I’m back in New Orleans today where we shot that movie. I would not have chosen myself. I would not have believed I could do it, but when Regina King believes in you, you’ve got to find a way to believe in yourself. We had a tremendous script, obviously had Sam’s great body of work and a tremendous cast. It’s the thing in film I’m proudest of.

How does it feel being named by People magazine as one of the sexiest men alive?

I had to think about what does sexy even mean. Something that I find most sexy in my wife and other people out there is confidence, service, ability, study and interest. I had to wrap my head around how I could be included in that list, but I was very flattered and it meant a lot to me.

You were recently included in Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2024. In what ways do you hope to influence people?

We are living in a time right now where you really have to be what you desire to see. You can’t look outside yourself in these times for the conviction, honor and integrity you want to see. So, I hope that my work speaks for itself. That my choices speak for themselves.

Find tickets and info at whbpac.org.