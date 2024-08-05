The Mall at Wellington Green Adds New Shops

The Mall at Wellington Green

Two new retail destinations are joining the more than 160 stores at The Mall at Wellington Green. ALT. Fragrances and BH2.0 add to the growing and robust offerings in apparel, health and beauty, and more at the mall. BH2.0 will celebrate with a ribbon cutting late this month.

ALT. Fragrances

ALT. Fragrances, a leading purveyor of luxury-inspired fragrances and designer dupes, opened its sixth South Florida location on May 30 near the mall’s Grand Court. The freestanding perfume kiosk spotlights 125 extrait de perfumes whose women’s, men’s, and unisex formulations share a similar DNA as “holy grail” scents by Chanel, Dior, and Yves Saint Laurent. Bestsellers include Crystal Intense No. 32 whose layered, complex piquancy mimics Baccarat Rouge 540, and Thorned Rose No. 3, a sultry doppelganger inspired by Tom Ford’s Rose Prick. Prices start at $39.

ALT. Fragrances founder Michael Saba debuted his line of expensive-smelling yet affordable fragrances in 2018 after being unable to find an economical alternative for his favorite Creed cologne. Each reusable bottle is mixed with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients, and Saba keeps pricing low by steering away from fancy packaging and utilizing social media instead of expensive advertising that gets his olfactory brand noticed by audiences worldwide. For more information, call 561-221-7309 or visit altfragrances.com.

BH2.0

Signaling its confidence in America’s “fast-casual” fashion market, Canada-based Boathouse recently opened four BH2.0 brick-and-mortar locations in Florida. Both Coastland Center Mall in Naples and Altamonte Mall in Altamonte Springs launched in March, Estero’s Coconut Point in April, followed by The Mall at Wellington Green this summer, on June 3.

BH2.0, as Boathouse’s U.S. stores are named, sells active lifestyle apparel for women and men along with designer streetwear, beachwear, athleisure, varsity collections, footwear, and accessories. The 4,735-square-foot store in Wellington houses dozens of niche brands, including Billabong, Crooks & Castles, Island Haze, Jetty, Katin, and Z Supply. Headquartered in Saint Catharines, Ontario, Boathouse originally opened in 1963 and has grown into one of Canada’s most progressive, brand-driven retail chains with over 100 stores throughout the Great White North. For more information, call 561-954-4729 or visit bh2stores.com.

RIBBON CUTTINGS

BH2.0 will host an official ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 29, from 11:30am–noon. Coffee and light bites will be served.

In other news at the Mall at Wellington Green, Black Pearl Boba Tea opened as a temporary tenant in February 2012 and recently became a permanent tenant in June 2024. For more information, call 714-717-2449.

The Mall at Wellington Green is located at 10300 W. Forest Hill Boulevard in Wellington. For more information, call 561-227-6900 or visit shopwellingtongreen.com.