Moscot Opens in Southampton: Not Just a Pair of Glasses, a Piece of History

Moscot recently opened its newest location in Southampton. (Courtesy of Moscot)

Moscot, the celebrated five-generation, family-owned optical business, is now offering the brand’s timeless sunglasses and frames with Custom Made Tints on Main Street in Southampton Village.

The company’s roots trace back to 1899 when Hyman Moscot began selling ready-made eyeglasses from a pushcart on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Over a century later, Moscot is in the Hamptons.

“We go where our current and potential customers are, and in the summer, New Yorkers retreat out east,” says Zack Moscot, chief design officer. “We’re situated on a great section of Main Street surrounded by boutiques and restaurants, where locals and visitors come to mingle.”

This new location marks the brand’s 11th store in the United States and 28th worldwide.

All Moscot eyewear is meticulously handcrafted, designed and prototyped in New York City using the highest quality materials, real hardware and hinges, all riveted through the temples and frame fronts to ensure the most durable construction possible, according to the company.

We spoke with Moscot CEO Harvey Moscot, a fourth-generation leader of the company, and Zack Moscot, the chief design officer who is part of the fifth generation, to learn more about the business.

A Chat with Moscot CEO Harvey Moscot

What inspired you to choose Southampton for the new location?

We’re New Yorkers! As a fifth-generation family business, we know where our current and potential customers are — and in the summer, they’re out east. Our aim is to provide the same excellent optical eyewear and service to our customers wherever they are, whether they’re in New York City or on Long Island, all year round.

What distinguishes Moscot’s sunglasses from others on the market?

All our eyewear is not only handmade using the highest quality materials, real hardware and hinges, but also designed by Zack, who incorporates our family heritage and Lower East Side DNA in the details. When you wear Moscot, you’re not just putting on a pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses, you’re putting on a piece of history and downtown New York City. It is a fusion of heritage and modernity, a celebration of authenticity that resonates with our customers worldwide.

What specific eyewear can customers expect at the Southampton location?

Customers can expect the timeless eyewear and optical expertise of over 100 years for which we’re known. Our sunglasses and frames with Custom Made Tints — handmade, dip-dyed lenses offered in over 20 unique colorways — are arriving right in time for peak summer in Southampton. They’re easy to grab for the beach! The Crystal Collection features five family jewels — the Gelt, Grober, Lemtosh Miltzen and Arthur — in crystal acetate with Custom Made Tints offered in Celebrity Blue, Mellow Yellow, Purple Nurple, Woodstock Orange and brand-new Garnet Green and Turquoise.

What are some of your bestselling frames and sunglasses, and why do you think customers choose them?

The Lemtosh — it’s the most iconic Moscot frame! It is a global favorite for its ideal round and square frame, fitting nearly all face shapes, available in four sizes and over 25 colorways. Customers also gravitate toward its colorful siblings the Dahven and Rizik Black with Custom Made Tints for their similar shape with thicker, bolder acetate and eye-catching color.

How do you plan to engage with the Southampton community?

“Your vision is our concern.” That was third-generation Master Optician Grandpa Joel’s guiding principle — providing vision and doing right by the customer by providing them with the appropriate lens for their lifestyle were paramount. We honor his legacy and offer free frame adjustments, even optical advice, to every community we’re a part of. Southampton will be no different. Additionally, we employ only locals at the shop, to support the area’s economy.

As a fifth-generation family business, how do you keep the family legacy alive in your daily operations?

Great Grandpa Sol (second generation) always said: “You must understand your past and where you came from in order to understand where you are going.” As a fourth and fifth generation father-son duo, we live by this. We work hand-in-hand to combine our history of eyecare and eyewear expertise with the latest in design and technology, juxtaposing traditional craftsmanship with innovation.

How do you envision Moscot evolving in the next few years?

You’ll have to see for yourself! At the end of the day, we hope Moscot customers understand our passion for eyecare and eyewear. After all, we have dedicated over 109 years to the craft! It is what we wake up and live for every day. When they put on a Moscot frame, they are wearing over 100 years of New York City and family history. We are excited to offer this unique experience to Southampton and continue to tell our story in the U.S. as well as on a global scale.

Moscot is located at 63 Main Street in Southampton. It can be reached at 631-259-4690 or moscot.com.