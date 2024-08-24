Philip Gamble Remembered as a Pilar of the Community

Philip Gamble, affectionately known as “Pa,” died August 3. He was 83.

Gamble was born in Brooklyn on March 30, 1941. He joined the armed forces at a young age and spent four years serving his country. He then moved out east over 60 years ago, and became a beloved pillar of the community.

An avid offshore fisherman, Phil found great joy in fishing. This love brought him to Montauk where Sandy and Phil’s love story began. There was nothing he loved more than spending the day out on the ocean with his family and friends.

Phil’s dedication to his community was unparalleled. More than 60 years ago he joined the Amagansett Fire Department. He later found his love for Emergency Medicine and was a founding member of the Amagansett ambulance squad. He then progressed to the next level, becoming one of the first members to be certified in Advanced Life Support for the fire department. Durning his tenure on the squad he delivered three babies and saved many lives.

Throughout all his volunteerism, he’s demonstrated his unwavering commitment to helping others.

Helping the community didn’t end with the fire department. He was a long-time member of the zoning board of appeals and eventually became its president, a position he held until his retirement from public service. His contributions to the community have left an indelible mark.

In his professional life, Phil and Joe Smyth partnered together and formed Gamble and Smyth Plumbing. His dedication and hard work laid the foundation for a successful family business that has now been passed down to his sons. His legacy lives on with Phil Gamble and Sons Plumbing.

Phil is survived by his loving wife, Sandy, who stood by his side through all of life’s adventures. He leaves behind his cherished children: David Gamble and his wife Allyson, Douglas Gamble and his wife Lynn, Lori Roth and her husband Kevin, Jennifer Casalinuovo and her husband John. His legacy continues through his beloved grandchildren: Chris, Bryan, Andrew, Kate, Johnny, Alyssa, and Joey. He, also survived by his sister Joan Auerbach , sister in laws, Donna Iorio, and Debbie Pratt, nieces Shauna Pratt, and Joan Gamble, nephews Dean and John Pasquariello.

Phil Gamble “Pa” will be remembered for his kindness, dedication, and love for his community and family. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.