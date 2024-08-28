Rare Orange Lobster Rescued from Southampton Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop handed over a rare orange lobster to Humane Long Island director John Di Leonardo (HumaneLI)

An extremely rare orange lobster was rescued from a Southampton Stop & Shop last month and returned to the ocean just yesterday by Humane Long Island (HumaneLI). According to the rescue organization, “this lobster is an exceptional find, with a 1-in-30-million chance of being orange.”

Named for her orange color, “Clementine” was discovered among a shipment of regular brown lobsters just before the Fourth of July and quickly caught attention at the grocery store, where staff fed her shrimp and gave her the nickname “Pinky,” though the lobster could actually be male or female. The store attempted to save Clementine by offering her to the local aquarium, but the aquarium declined to accept her. Fortunately, HumaneLI was informed and intervened to assist.

“Stop & Shop was grateful to donate her to us,” HumaneLI director John Di Leonardo said, noting that he coordinated with with grocery store to take in Clementine and provide care, which included slowly re-acclimating the lobster from tank water to ocean water before releasing her into the wild on Tuesday, August 27.

The lobster was placed in a cold saltwater tank to help her adapt before being released back into the ocean. Once she was ready, Clementine was released into the Long Island Sound, where she swam around and then moved into deeper waters. “We had her all set up in case she didn’t acclimate well,” Di Leonardo said, adding, “We made sure she was swimming, she was foraging — all sorts of lobster behavior.”

In order to properly rescue the rare lobster, Di Leonardo said HumaneLI purchased a special tank and the necessary gear to ensure Clementine’s safety during the transition from awaiting her death in a supermarket lobster tank to her new lease on life in the sea. The organization also reached out to Di Leonardo’s former employer, PETA, for guidance to achieve a successful release. “We haven’t done a lobster release before, but we have rescued tens of thousands of fish and amphibians,” Di Leonardo said, pointing out that there are similarities in the process.

And now, HumaneLI is set up for any potential future lobster releases, Di Leonardo said, noting that, despite the good intentions, well-meaning activists should not attempt to buy lobsters and free them into the wild for two reasons: First, they will die if shocked from tank to ocean without proper acclimation; and second, “buying is not rescue,” because the seller will just use the money to buy more animals.

Di Leonardo highlighted the importance of respecting marine life. “Lobsters are sensitive creatures and can travel up to 100 miles each year. We should honor Clementine’s return by treating all lobsters with respect and not boiling them alive,” he said, explaining that some countries have laws against boiling lobsters alive to protect them.

Beyond lobsters and marine life, the HumaneLI director said he hopes people will reconsider eating all animals. “Just by not eating animals, you can save 200 annually,” he added.

To express gratitude for their efforts freeing Clementine, HumaneLI sent a gift basket of vegan chocolates and cakes to Stop & Shop.

Learn more about Humane Long Island at humanelongisland.org.