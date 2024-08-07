Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released at Ponquogue Beach

Officials released turtles on July 20, 2024

A pair of rehabilitated cold-stunned rare Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles were released back into the Atlantic Ocean before a crowd of well wishers at Ponquogue Beach on July 30.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, the local nonprofit that responds to marine wildlife strandings, had nursed the turtles back to health at their Westhampton Critical Care Sea Turtle Facility, where they were flown from New England, where they were initially recovered.

“We are thrilled to participate in what I have dubbed Turtle Tuesday,” said Town Code Compliance and Emergency Management Administrator Ryan Murphy, who helped release the turtles.

The Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle is the most critically endangered sea turtle in the world and can be found on the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Endangered Species List.