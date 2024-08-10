Sparkling Pointe Anniversary, Cluckman's Debut & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Sparkling Pointe

The summer season is flying by! Make the best of it before back to school with exciting foodie happenings taking place detailed below.

FOODIE NEWS

This year marks a milestone anniversary for the North Fork’s beloved winery, Sparkling Pointe! Twenty years ago founders Tom and Cynthia Rosicki planted the first grapes on Long Island’s maritime soil, and the Sparkling Pointe wine has been pouring ever since. To celebrate, they are hosting a Carnaval Celebration on Saturday, August 17 inspired by the Rio de Janeiro Carnaval! The event promises to bring vibrant energy and excitement to the North Fork featuring Brazilian dancers and performers, live music, festive food, and of course, Sparkling Pointe’s finest wines. They’ve teamed up with renowned Brooklyn-based artist Craig Anthony Miller, who is known for his series of paintings and murals that blend stained-glass style with symbols of freedom, strength, resilience and wellbeing, to create an exclusive wine bottle label and packaging design for a new sparkling wine. The collectible limited-edition bottle will launch at the Carnaval Celebration. General admission tickets get you access to the festivities starting at 2 p.m. with performances taking place at 3–4:30 p.m. with live music ongoing. Wine will be served by the glass until 5:30 p.m. with bottle sales going until 6 p.m. when the event closes. For VIPs, early entry begins at 1 p.m. with a private show at 1:30 p.m.! For more details and to purchase tickets, visit sparklingpointe.com.

Baron’s Cove is introducing their French Blond cocktail to celebrate the launch of Parisian Brunch! The new brunch menu is available on Saturday and Sundays with live jazz music overlooking the pool and harbor. Selections such as a French omelet and Quiche du jour in addition to traditional brunch options will be served from 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. The recipe for their tasty cocktail can be found in the recipe section of our column this week, perfect to sip on while the last of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games conclude. Reservations are recommended and can be made on their website.

The Wine Room in Hampton Bays wants to make sure you have everything you need for your next adventure with their to-go boxes! These curated boxes are the perfect treat to take along with you no matter where you go. The boxes are available during their business hours from Wednesday to Saturday. Curate your box to include items such as cheese and charcuterie, breaded chicken breast sandwiches, a vegetarian mixer or a lobster roll. Add a bottle of red, white or rosé wine to your order, and two portable wine glasses will also be included! Orders must be placed in person or over the phone at least one hour in advance of your pickup time. For the full To-Go Box menu and other menus for food and wine, check out their website!

New to Sag Harbor this season is Cluckman’s! The restaurant is serving up burgers and fries, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and ice cream at family-friendly affordable prices. Menu items include a classic chicken sandwich, sticky sweet and spicy Korean chicken sandwich, the Sag smash burger available as a single, double or triple, a birria burger, a portobello mushroom burger, Sag scala salad, post workout salad, a blistered hot dog and so much more. Delicious sides to accompany your main meal include French fries, onion rings, flash fried broccoli and sweet potato fries. You’ll need something to wash it all down, so be sure to check out their milkshakes and other refreshing beverages.

DID YOU KNOW?

The 76th anniversary Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game will be taking place on Saturday, August 17 at Herrick Park in East Hampton! The game and its events are dedicated to building a community around the game and building a better game to serve the community. Enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream while watching! “In the spirit of one of the longest continuing traditions on the East End, artists, writers, supporters and volunteers come together for entertainment, competition and fun to benefit local charities that provide vital human services. We ask your help in hitting it out of the park for the community we share and love.” It’s a fierce competition where celebrities play and everybody wins! All proceeds raised at the game from suggested donations and T-shirt and hat sales go to support these local charities: The Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center; Phoenix House Academy; The Retreat; and East End Hospice. The rain date will be August 24 in the event of inclement weather.

BITS & BITES

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn invites you to elevate your evenings and join them for happy hour! Every Wednesday and Thursday from 4–6 p.m., indulge in $10 appetizers and 50% off house wines, beers and craft cocktails. For an appetizer menu, visit their website.

If you’re looking for delicious bites at the beginning of the week, Coche Comedor has a new set of specials! Monday features Arroz a la Tumbada, Tuesday features Enchiladas de Pollo en Salsa Verde and Wednesday features Chilaquiles de Pollo en Salsa Verde.

Muse at the End is hosting bottomless brunch every Saturday and Sunday with any entree purchase from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.! Sip on bottomless mimosas, bellinis and bloody Mary’s. Cheers!

FOOD QUOTE

“We all eat, and it would be a sad waste of opportunity to eat badly.” -Anna Thomas