Warrior Ranch Foundation: Healing Heroes Through Equine Therapy & Community Support

Warrior Ranch Foundation President Eileen Shanahan

Warrior Ranch Foundation in Calverton, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders deal with post-traumatic stress through working with horses, is as much about rescuing horses as it is about healing veterans, creating a unique bond with both human and equine participants.

The ranch hosts two full-day retreats each month and two mini-retreats each week, welcoming up to 15 participants per session. Program itinerary includes interacting with the horses, safety measures, basic handling and training. According to Founding President Eileen Shanahan, the process of selecting the right horses for the program is meticulous.

“We look for horses that can be rehabilitated, retrained and repurposed for a forever home, usually focusing on those no older than 15 years,” she says. “The horses undergo groundwork training and gradually get introduced to the program under the guidance of trainers and veterans. This interaction helps both the horses and the veterans. The horses get the exercise and human contact they need to become adoptable, while the veterans learn about communication and develop a therapeutic connection with the animals.”

Participation in the program is limited to veterans and first responders, but the ranch offers numerous volunteer opportunities. Volunteers can engage in tasks such as barn work, landscaping, carpentry, marketing, administration and fundraising. Also, anyone can apply to adopt a horse.

The impact of Warrior Ranch’s programs is measured through follow-up surveys sent to participants, with mental health specialist Antoinette DeGruccio tracking the data. One notable success story is that of Army Veteran James Cohan, who discovered his passion for horses at Warrior Ranch and now works with Horses For Heroes in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Testimonials from participants often highlight the transformative effect of the program, with comments like, “Warrior Ranch saved their life” and “It’s always a good day at the ranch.”

Community support plays a crucial role in the ranch’s operations. Local companies have participated in volunteer days, contributing significantly to the maintenance and improvement of facilities. Companies like PSEG, TFCU and American Eagle have sent teams to assist with vital projects.

The ranch aims to expand its operations to be available full-time for veterans and first responders. Currently, visits require an appointment, but the goal is to offer an open-door policy for those in need of immediate support. Achieving this goal will require additional funding to hire full-time staff. The ranch encourages donations and invites the community to their annual benefit on October 6.

For more information, visit warriorranchfoundation.org.