Woman Injured in East Hampton Home Invasion

East Hampton Town Police Department. Photo credit: Brendan J. O’Reilly

East Hampton Town Police are investigating a home invasion burglary in which the assailant injured a senior in the early morning hours of August 19, authorities said.

Police officers responded to the incident at a home on Old Stone Highway in East Hampton at 4:40 a.m. Monday, police said. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. It was not immediately clear if the attacker had a weapon at the time.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a dark-color hooded sweatshirt. Police searched the area using a drone and a Southampton Village Police K-9 unit assisted in the search but the suspect remains at large.

East Hampton Town Police detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information on the case to call them at 631-537-7575. All calls will be kept confidential.