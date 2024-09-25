'Common Ground' Farm Film Screens in Hampton Bays Oct. 2

Jason Momoa in the film “Common Ground”

A festival darling that sounds the alarm on modern agriculture and offers a solution called “regenerative farming” is getting a special screening on Wednesday, October 2 in Hampton Bays. Common Ground, helps address “a disconnect that lies at the heart of many contemporary issues,” says Karen Rodriguez, COO of the action group Kiss The Ground, adding, “Regenerative agriculture offers a viable solution to our wellness, water and climate crisis.”

The film is coming to Canoe Place as part of their Front Row series and was timed to happen just before the Hamptons International Film Festival. The documentary debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year to impressive acclaim. It earned the festival’s Human/Nature Award, RogerEbert.com calls it “fascinating,” Variety says the film “inspires change” and Chicago Reader claims “it just might make you a true believer in regenerative farming.”

Woody Harrelson is a fan. He’s featured in the film and says he doesn’t believe in the political process but “I believe in people.”

He’s not the only marquee name. The doc is narrated by Laura Dern and also features Jason Momoa, Rosario Dawson and Donald Glover.

Common Ground was co-directed and produced by Josh and Rebecca Tickell, environmental activists and filmmakers. Rodriguez will be on hand after the film to answer questions. She says there’s a strong local connection.

“Several farms on Long Island are adopting regenerative practices such as no-tilling, cover cropping and reducing fertilizers.” She’s particularly proud of Acabonac Farms in East Hampton. “They raise 100% grass-fed beef, pasture-raised lamb, pork and chicken.”

The October 2 screening begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Canoe Place only asks that guests RSVP at canoeplace.com. Appropriately enough, if you stay for dinner, most everything is farm to table.

Bill McCuddy says he goes to way too many movies. He’s accredited to the 62nd Annual New York Film Festival and the 32nd Annual Hamptons International Film Festival. He is a PBS movie critic and votes in the Critic’s Choice Awards. When he is home, it’s in Bridgehampton. Watching TCM.