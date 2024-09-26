Doris Italian Market & Bakery Bring Back Pink & White Cookies for Breast Cancer Awareness

Doris Italian Market & Bakery Pink & White Cookies for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Doris Italian Market & Bakery is going pink again this October. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, pink and white frosted cookies are available throughout the month at all Doris Italian Market & Bakery’s South Florida locations, including Boca Raton (9101 Lakeridge Boulevard) and North Palm Beach (Shoppes at City Centre, 11239 US-1).

All through October, $1 from each cookie sold will be donated to the American Cancer Society – Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Doris Italian Market & Bakery has raised more than $15,000 from cookie sales.

“The numbers are staggering. Breast cancer has impacted the lives of so many people, including our families and friends,” Doris Italian Market & Bakery president John Alfano said, adding, “As a small business owner, it’s very important to my family and me to give back to our community. We thank our customers for supporting this worthy cause each year while enjoying one of our most popular cookies.”

Making Strides hosts 3–5-mile non-competitive fundraising walks to go toward research, treatment and more. The organization provides resources and a supportive community, including a 24/7 helpline, one-on-one cancer patient support services and video chats for breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers and families.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women after skin cancer. This year alone, it is estimated that more than 310,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The organization also reports that more than four million breast cancer survivors are currently living in the U.S. and more than 150,000 breast cancer patients are living with metastatic disease.

Doris Italian Market & Bakery also has Broward County locations in Sunrise, Coral Springs and Pembroke Pines. Learn more at dorismarket.com.