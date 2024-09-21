East End Oktoberfest, Maritime Festival & More from the Fall 'Food Seen'

The East End is gearing up for fall events, including Oktoberfest

The fall season is sweeping across the East End and local spots are gearing up with a ton of food and drink celebrations for all kinds of foodies. Whether you’re indulging in Oktoberfest at Rowdy Hall or sipping on local ciders at Riverhead Ciderhouse, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Rowdy Hall is celebrating Oktoberfest with a special German two-course prix fixe for $38 starting Sept. 21 through Oct. 6. The specials available from Sept. 21-26 include an entrée of Weiner schnitzel, braised red cabbage and Halsey Farm apples, followed by a dessert of apple pecan strudel with rum raisin sauce. From Sept. 27-Oct. 1, indulge in an entrée of schweinebraten and herbed spätzle with a dessert of black forest cheesecake, cherry compote, shaved chocolate and whipped cream. Finally, from Oct. 2-6 you can enjoy an entrée of knockwurst, bratwurst and bockwurst with German potato salad and spicy beer mustard followed by an apple almond Bavarian torte with vanilla anglaise. Oktoberfest wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without German beer! In addition to the mouthwatering specials being offered, Rowdy Hall is also offering a Bavarian tasting flight for $16 that includes three 10 oz. pours of Radeberger Pilsner, Hofbrau Munchen Oktoberfestbier and Von Trapp Dunkel. They’ll also have $8 pints of the Oktoberfest beers available. Prost!

The East End Seaport Museum is hosting their 34th Annual Maritime Festival in Greenport Sept. 21 and 22. Experience Greenport’s maritime heritage with the Merry Merfolk Parade, boat races, over 100 vendors, classic boats, lots of local eats, live music, maritime demonstrations and more. You won’t want to miss the second annual Cardboard Regatta where competitors must build a boat made with only corrugated cardboard, duct tape, packing tape, latex caulk, rope or string. Secure a good spot and watch the race, and boats, unfold on Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. The festival is family friendly and will take place rain or shine. For more information visit the East End Seaport Museum website.

Sparkling Pointe will be hosting a special Harvest Brunch on Sept. 28 to celebrate their 20th anniversary year of Méthode Champenoise winemaking in Long Island’s wine country. Join them outside the Sparkling Pointe Tasting House surrounded by their home farm vineyard, and nosh on a delicious spread by Southold General, while sipping rare legacy library wines as well as current release selections. The menu consists of pumpkin spice popovers, tomato rosemary goat cheese focaccia and glazed cinnamon buns for the table, cocktail shrimp with lemon caper aioli for course one, crespelle with mascarpone cream topped with white balsamic roasted grapes for the second course and a grain bowl with smoked olive oil, sunnyside eggs, sesame tahini drizzle, grape tomato and sliced cucumber garnish for the final course. Tickets can be purchased on their website!

There are already over 55 restaurants signed up for Fall Long Island Restaurant Week! The tri-annual promotion is back and taking place from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 this year where restaurants can offer a two-course lunch for $24 and/or a three-course dinner for $29, $39 or $46. What a steal! This promotion is perfect if you are looking to try out a new restaurant or indulge in your favorite dishes at an affordable price. Visit their website for lists of both Nassau and Suffolk County restaurants participating. Don’t see your favorite place on the list? Encourage them to sign up so you can get those amazing deals.

Weekly lunch and dinner specials at Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More in East Hampton are back! Visit their website to see what’s on the menu for the week.

Little Charli has announced that they are staying open until late December! If you’re in the mood for pizza, you have to try their Roman-style pizza featuring fresh, authentic ingredients with a New York twist served out of a wood-burning oven.

Embrace the fall season with Riverhead Ciderhouse! Their handcrafted hard ciders range from classic apple blends to innovative fruit-infused concoctions, perfect for every palate. Dine on gourmet pizzas, artisan sandwiches or a medley of seasonal dishes crafted with local produce while you’re sipping!

Craving Bistro Été’s cuisine but don’t feel like eating in house? Take your Été to go! On Friday nights the restaurant offers a charcoal rotisserie chicken dinner that comes with two sides. For more information, visit their website!

