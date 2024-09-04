Must-Visit Greenport Parks, Beaches, Landmarks & Museums

An aerial view of the Village of Greenport, where there’s still plenty to do. (Getty Images)

Greenport, a charming village on the North Fork, has its own unique history dating back to its establishment in 1682 by settlers attracted to its prime maritime location. As a former bustling whaling and shipbuilding hub, Greenport has long been a cornerstone of the area’s nautical heritage.

Today, Greenport seamlessly blends its historical significance with modern appeal, offering an array of parks, beaches, historic sites, and cultural attractions. The village’s picturesque waterfront and wonderful community make it a beloved destination for both residents and visitors. As its website reads: “There is a reason in every season” to visit the beloved Village of Greenport. Here are some must-visit attractions to check out.

Must-Visit Greenport Parks, Beaches, Landmarks and Museums

FIFTH STREET BEACH & PARK

Fifth Street Beach and Park is a perfect blend of recreational activities and natural beauty. This charming park features a sandy beach, while the adjacent green spaces have a playground and basketball court for children and families to enjoy. Fifth Street Beach and Park is also home to boat slips and a fishing pier. Visitors can enjoy views of the water, making it an excellent spot for watching the sunset. Fifth Street, Greenport. 631-477-0248, greenportvillage.com

INLET POND COUNTY PARK

Inlet Pond County Park boasts a well-marked easy to navigate trail system that is 1.5 miles long and takes you through diverse landscapes, including woodlands, open shrub and vine areas and mature oak forests. Visitors can walk through a butterfly garden filled with vibrant flowers and birdhouses. The trail leads to the freshwater Inlet Pond. In late summer, the pond becomes home to hundreds of bullfrog tadpoles, while herons and egrets can be seen foraging along its edges. 64795 County Road 48, Greenport. suffolkcountyny.gov/Inlet-Pond-County-Park

67 STEPS BEACH

Set along the shoreline of Long Island Sound, 67 Steps Beach offers an escape into nature. This picturesque spot, known for its stunning sunsets and large boulders, is a perfect spot to sit and take in the views of the Long Island Sound. 66 Sound Road, Greenport

EAST END SEAPORT MUSEUM

The East End Seaport Museum and Marine Foundation in Greenport preserves and celebrates the maritime heritage of Long Island’s East End. Greenport was a whaling and shipbuilding port, and over 500 vessels were built at Greenport shipyards from 1830 to 1850. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it became a major transportation hub and was renowned for its oyster and menhaden fishing industry. The museum manages Bug Lighthouse and supports bay ecosystem conservation through exhibits, educational programs, events and its annual Maritime Festival. 100 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

RAILROAD MUSEUM OF LONG ISLAND

The Railroad Museum of Long Island is dedicated to the restoration, preservation and interpretation of the history and artifacts related to the railroads that contributed to Long Island’s growth. Located in the historic 1892 freight house of the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) in Greenport, the museum showcases a permanent collection of railroad artifacts and hosts annual changing exhibits. Greenport, the eastern terminal of the LIRR Main Line since 1844, played a crucial role in the region’s transportation history, serving as a hub for shipping, whaling, and fishing industries, as well as the starting point for Long Island’s potato and cauliflower trains. 440 Fourth Street, Greenport. 631-477-0439, rmli.org

GREENPORT VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT

Visitors to Greenport Village are welcome to take a historic district walking tour which highlights the historic buildings such as the Bank of New York Building, the Jail House, the Kramer Building and the Walter Havens Cottage. The Bank of New York Building, with its classic architectural design, is a testament to the village’s prosperous commercial history. The Jail House was the village’s first official jail and once an important part of the community’s law enforcement. The Kramer Building was home to a speakeasy on the second-floor. The Walter Havens Cottage, was once a country store owned by Walter Havens, and is a good example of a Cape Cod half-house. 238 Main Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com/walking-tour