Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Wilbur Ross, Former US Secretary of Commerce

A Conversation with Wilbur Ross

Episode 200: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Bridgehampton and Palm Beach resident Wilbur Ross, the Wall Street legend and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce under former President Donald Trump. Ross recently made an appearance at the East Hampton Library Authors Night to discuss his newly released memoir, Risks and Returns: Creating Success in Business and Life.

Published September 10 by Regnery, Risks and Returns: Creating Success in Business and Life explains how Ross got to the top and stayed there. Covering Ross’s experiences as a neighbor of John Lennon in the legendary Dakota apartment building, celebrating with Sir Richard Branson on his private island, and his tumultuous time in Washington, the memoir is a candid reflection of a life lived at the pinnacle of Wall Street, New York, and Palm Beach society, and the Trump administration.

