Podcast: Dan Talks with Richie Seigler, Jazz Musician & Sagg Main Beach Drummer
1 minute 09/03/2024
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet Richie Seigler, Sagg Main Beach Jazz Drummer
Episode 197: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Richie Seigler, a Shelter Island resident and well-known seasoned jazz musician who has led the popular Monday night drumming meetup at Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack for many years.