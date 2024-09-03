Podcast: Dan Talks with Richie Seigler, Jazz Musician & Sagg Main Beach Drummer

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Richie Seigler, Sagg Main Beach Jazz Drummer

Episode 197: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Richie Seigler, a Shelter Island resident and well-known seasoned jazz musician who has led the popular Monday night drumming meetup at Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack for many years.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast