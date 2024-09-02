Recipes

Recipe: Learn to Make Savory Mirabelle Black Bass Ceviche

09/02/2024
Savor the last of summer with these delicious and refreshing flavors with Chef Fernando’s black bass ceviche from Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern! No heat required. Happy Labor Day!

Ingredients:

2 Black bass fillets, 4 ounces skinless
1 tbsp Fine diced jalapeño
1 Ripe tomato, seeded and cut into small dice
2 tbsp Sliced fresh mint leaves
Sea salt and pepper, to taste
4 tbsp Extra virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
Juice of 1 lime
4 slices Country bread toasted, quartered

Directions:

1. Dice the fillets into small dice and place in a bowl.

2. Add the remaining ingredients — tomatoes, jalapeños, mint, olive oil, lemon juice and lime juice — mixed together and finish with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Divide into 6 to 8 portions, serve with a toasted bread and enjoy!

To learn more about Mirabelle Restaurant, visit mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com.

