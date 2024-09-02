Recipe: Learn to Make Savory Mirabelle Black Bass Ceviche
Savor the last of summer with these delicious and refreshing flavors with Chef Fernando’s black bass ceviche from Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern! No heat required. Happy Labor Day!
Mirabelle Black Bass Ceviche
Ingredients:
2 Black bass fillets, 4 ounces skinless
1 tbsp Fine diced jalapeño
1 Ripe tomato, seeded and cut into small dice
2 tbsp Sliced fresh mint leaves
Sea salt and pepper, to taste
4 tbsp Extra virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
Juice of 1 lime
4 slices Country bread toasted, quartered
Directions:
1. Dice the fillets into small dice and place in a bowl.
2. Add the remaining ingredients — tomatoes, jalapeños, mint, olive oil, lemon juice and lime juice — mixed together and finish with salt and pepper to taste.
3. Divide into 6 to 8 portions, serve with a toasted bread and enjoy!
To learn more about Mirabelle Restaurant, visit mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com.