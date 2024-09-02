Recipe: Learn to Make Savory Mirabelle Black Bass Ceviche

Mirabelle Black Bass Ceviche

Savor the last of summer with these delicious and refreshing flavors with Chef Fernando’s black bass ceviche from Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern! No heat required. Happy Labor Day!

Ingredients:

2 Black bass fillets, 4 ounces skinless

1 tbsp Fine diced jalapeño

1 Ripe tomato, seeded and cut into small dice

2 tbsp Sliced fresh mint leaves

Sea salt and pepper, to taste

4 tbsp Extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lime

4 slices Country bread toasted, quartered

Directions:

1. Dice the fillets into small dice and place in a bowl.

2. Add the remaining ingredients — tomatoes, jalapeños, mint, olive oil, lemon juice and lime juice — mixed together and finish with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Divide into 6 to 8 portions, serve with a toasted bread and enjoy!

To learn more about Mirabelle Restaurant, visit mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com.