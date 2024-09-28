Restaurant Specials, Music Festival, Oyster Week & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Sunday brunch at Claude’s at the Southampton Inn includes bottomless mimosas

Are you scheduling plans for the week ahead? Before you do, take a look at all the exciting foodie events taking place throughout the East End. You’re not going to want to miss out on the Sag Harbor American Music Festival, fall happenings at Canoe Place Inn, daily specials and more.

Canoe Place Inn is welcoming fall with a variety of happenings taking place through the end of the month into October! Starting off with their Taste of Two Seasons Live Music Brunch on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., join them for a seasonal brunch celebration in their lush garden terrace. An autumn passion fizz cocktail awaits you alongside a beautiful pastries and sweets station and a specifically crafted a la carte menu blending late summer flavors with the warmth of fall. Live tropical music from Stéphane San Juan will set the perfect mood, fusing African, Brazilian and French rhythms with jazz. Don’t miss this unique brunch experience that toasts to the changing seasons! On Oct. 4 from 5 to 8:30 p.m., their Good Ground Tavern Chef Series returns, presenting Mike Anthony’s Farm-to-Table Dinner! This extraordinary evening features the farm-to-table dinner led by Mike Anthony, the celebrated Executive Chef of Michelin-starred Gramercy Tavern. Chef Anthony will bring his ever-evolving seasonal menu to life, highlighting Good Ground Tavern’s strong relationships with local farmers and purveyors. Be on the lookout for more exciting foodie events at Canoe Place Inn!

Indulge in weekday lunch specials at Claude’s Restaurant in Southampton! Their three-course lunch special features a soup or salad, entrée and a dessert for $18.95. In addition to lunch specials, throughout the week you can dig into dinner specials including a Monday night pasta night, where kids 12-and-under eat free, featuring garlic bread, salad and endless pasta for only $25, plus $8 house wine and $5 Stella Artois! Jazz night takes place every Thursday where you can enjoy live entertainment while eating dinner and Friday features burger nights! Get a smash burger and a beer or glass of wine for $18 while enjoying live music. Keep the fun times rolling with their Saturday prime rib dinner special where a generous cut of slow-roasted prime rib served au jus, served with mashed potatoes and their vegetable of the day for only $39. Sunday Funday at Claude’s means weekend brunch and bottomless mimosas are served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Try their $39 prix fixe dinner and ½ off bottles of wine, plus an all day happy hour from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.! Doesn’t get much better than that. Enjoy!

L&W Market has announced their to-go meal menu for Rosh Hashanah! Orders must be placed by noon on October 1 and can be placed on their website or by calling 631-537-1123. The tasty items on their menu include appetizers and platters featuring a mezze combo, crudité platter, famous matzo ball soup, smoked bluefish pate or chopped liver. Main course options include red wine braised brisket, whole roasted chicken and braised duck Sephardic style. Additional sides offered are classic kugel, Sagaponack baby carrots, sauteed Amagansett greens, rosemary roasted fingerlings and challah. Finish off your meal with an order of their Milk Pail apple crisp, yum!

The Sag Harbor American Music Festival has begun! Local to global, soul to Ska, jazz and blues, folk, rock, pop and more will be bumping for three days of FREE music at outdoor locations across Sag Harbor Village. The festival highlights a wide spectrum of roots music and all kinds of fusion with two stand alone evening concerts at Bay Street Theater. Make your way around the village and listen to some great live music, eat, drink, shop and have fun!

Are you a football fan? Do you root for any team other than the Jets or Giants? Village Bistro in East Hampton Village has you covered. They play every game from every team on Sundays. Enjoy their delicious food and atmosphere while – hopefully – watching your favorite team punch its ticket to the Super Bowl.

Did you know?

The second annual Long Island Oyster Week will be taking place from Oct. 14 to 20! The creators of Long Island Restaurant Week and the Long Island Oyster Growers Association have teamed up to create a week of oyster specials sourced from participating oyster growers. Participating restaurants and businesses will offer specials ranging from $1 oysters, $2 oysters, an oyster sampler to special oyster appetizers and oyster entrées. Participants may offer one or all of these oyster specials, all of which will be listed on the Long Island Oyster Week website at oysterweekli.com! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to try the many flavor profiles these local oysters have to offer, which are detailed on their website as well. Encourage your favorite spots to sign up if they aren’t already to take advantage of these delicious deals!

Bits & Bites:

Nikki’s Not Dog Stand has announced that they will now offer a soup of the week! Check in with them each week to see what they’re serving. They also have new fall hours where they are open Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

If you’re looking for fun and delicious things to do on weeknights, check out Bell & Anchor’s daily specials! Whether you’re in the mood for chicken milanese, lobster, bouillabaisse or moules frites, there’s a night for you to dine and indulge. Check out their website for more details on the dishes being offered.

Food Quote: “Good food is the foundation of genuine happiness.” – Auguste Escoffier