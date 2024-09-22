Former NYPD Deputy Commissioner Richard Esposito Writes Blockbuster Book on Jimmy Breslin

Richard Esposito has released a book on legendary New York Daily News columnist Jimmy Breslin.

Richard Esposito’s career has always been about one thing – truth. Whether uncovering it as an investigative journalist, managing it during his tenure at the New York City Police Department (NYPD) or advising top executives as a crisis communications strategist, Esposito has built his reputation on navigating the complex relationship between the media, the public and the powerful. His latest project, a biography titled Jimmy Breslin: The Man Who Told The Truth, continues that legacy by exploring the life of one of journalism’s greatest voices — Jimmy Breslin.

Esposito, a winner of five Emmy Awards and a shared Pulitzer Prize recipient, spent decades honing his craft as a journalist at some of the country’s most renowned news outlets, including ABC; NBC, where he ran the investigative unit; and the New York Daily News, where he was metro editor. But despite his storied career, his latest book is what has recently captured the spotlight.

Released just days ago, Jimmy Breslin: The Man Who Told The Truth delves deep into the life of the legendary New York columnist who fearlessly tackled the major events of the 20th century, from the John F. Kennedy assassination to the Son of Sam killings and beyond. Breslin was known for his plainspoken yet profound style, offering readers a unique and often searing perspective on the issues that mattered most.

“I started researching this book before I joined the NYPD in 2020,” Esposito recalls. “I interviewed Jimmy himself, as well as some of the key people in his life — his sons, Gloria Steinem, Tom Wolfe and Jimmy’s first editor. It was important to capture his voice from the people who knew him best.”

Esposito’s connection to Breslin goes back to his days as a young reporter.

“When I was a kid, working at my mother’s candy store, I’d read Jimmy’s columns and feel inspired. He had this incredible ability to see through the noise and find the truth in every story,” Esposito says. “He wasn’t just the voice of the common man — he was the voice of all of us.”

Breslin’s journalism style was groundbreaking, Esposito explains.

“He was one of the first to bring a new approach to column writing — leaving the newsroom, going out into the streets and finding the facts firsthand. It wasn’t just about giving his opinion; it was about showing people what was really happening, often with a sense of humor that made even the most challenging subjects approachable.”

Esposito’s book captures this essence of Breslin, bringing to life the moments that defined his career and shaped modern journalism. The biography covers key events Breslin wrote about, including the mafia, the Crown Heights riots and Occupy Wall Street, while also offering an intimate look at the man behind the words. “Jimmy lived in chaos,” Esposito notes, “but it was that chaos that made him brilliant.”

Jimmy Breslin: The Man Who Told The Truth has already garnered critical praise. Publishers Weekly lauded the book for its depth and insight, and Esposito’s years of meticulous research are evident throughout the pages.

“It’s been wonderful to see the positive response,” Esposito says. “Jimmy deserves to be remembered as the kind of journalist who changed the game.”

Though Esposito is now deeply involved in his career as a corporate and crisis communications strategist, he sees the book as a full-circle moment in his life. “Writing this book allowed me to return to my roots in journalism while also applying what I’ve learned in crisis communications,” he says. “It’s about managing reputations, whether you’re writing about someone or advising them.”

Esposito’s current consulting work as CEO of Roundhouse Strategies includes guiding CEOs, C-suite executives and legal teams through complex media landscapes. His ability to navigate crisis strategies and reputation management has attracted high-profile clients from law firms, global entertainment corporations and the public sector. “The principles of truth and transparency that I learned in journalism apply just as much to corporate communications,” he says. “It’s all about making sure the story is told correctly.”

Balancing his business, which he began when he left the NYPD in 2022, with the demands of writing wasn’t easy, but Esposito found solace in the quiet of Hampton Bays, where much of the book was completed. “Hampton Bays is a great place to write,” he says. “Especially in the winter — it’s quiet, peaceful and perfect for focusing.”

For Esposito, this project is more than just another book. It’s a tribute to a man who shaped modern journalism, and a reminder of the importance of voices like Breslin’s in today’s media landscape. “The title says it all — The Man Who Told The Truth,” Esposito reflects. “In a time where the truth can often feel elusive, we need to remember what it means to be honest and to hold those in power accountable.”

Jimmy Breslin: The Man Who Told The Truth is available now on Amazon, and Esposito encourages readers to rediscover Breslin’s work and his unparalleled impact on journalism. “Jimmy’s columns captured the essence of our times, and I hope this book does justice to his legacy.”

For Richard Esposito, telling the truth has always been at the heart of his career — whether through his own reporting or through his efforts to preserve the memory of a man who made a career out of it.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.