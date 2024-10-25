All Star Comedy Returns to Sag Harbor November 9

Chase Abel

Comedian Joseph Vecsey’s popular All Star Comedy is returning to Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor for its 13th successful season next month, on Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m.

While the Hamptons has recently been a bit of a hotbed for standup comedy, with large theaters and several smaller venues hosting shows with names like T.J. Miller, Chelsea Handler, Mark Normand and Paul Reiser, it could be argued that Joseph Vecsey’s All Star Comedy was the show that really started bringing the laughs to the South Fork.

A New York-based comic who has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade and Rob Schneider, Vecsey has led the usually near-sold out series since it began in 2010, and he has always brought a well curated mix of talent, from standup veterans to up-and-comers just bursting onto the scene.

“We’ve been doing this show for 13 years and we have always made sure the comedians who come out are top notch, which I think is why the show has been consistent and successful,” Vecsey told Dan’s Papers on Tuesday. This year, Chase Abel, Erica Spera and Dino Vigo were chosen by Vecsey, who created and runs the show, though he will not be hosting or appearing this time — he’s currently on set filming Happy Gilmore 2 until December.

Along with running the All Star Comedy series for 13 years and his impressive touring resume, Vecsey worked as co-producer on Adam Sandler’s Netflix special 100% Fresh. He is also known for producing and appearing in Netflix’s The Wrong Missy with David Spade and Home Team with Kevin James. Most recently, he’s written jokes for and produced Sandler’s Murder Mystery 2 and You’re So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Chase Abel is a comedian and podcaster known for his self-deprecating style of humor. Born in Khartoum, Sudan to Eritrean parents, Abel and his family immigrated to the United States as refugees, landing in Boston, MA, where he quickly adopted a love for comedy. Whether on stage or recording a podcast, Abel delivers hilarious anecdotes and observations through the lens of an Eritrean-American immigrant, merging his personal passions and off-the-cuff style. He has appeared on the “In Godfrey We Trust Podcast” on Luis J. Gomez and Ralph Sutton’s GaS Digital Network, and “Jeff Dye’s Friendship Podcast,” and he featured in Boston Pod Fest in 2018. He is quickly impacting the Boston comedy scene after leaving a job in finance to pursue comedy. Abel can be seen performing regularly at Nick’s Comedy Stop and Rhode Island Comedy Connection.

Erica Spera is a Los Angeles-based comedian and writer who is originally from Binghamton. She has been featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden and “Don’t Tell Comedy,” and was named one of Conan’s TBS Comics to Watch. She also hosts the popular podcasts “Shooters Gotta Shoot” and “Finding Mr. Height.”

Dino Vigo is one of today’s most refreshingly pure comics, with uncompromising wit and a minimalist approach to the mic. A skilled writer and performer, Vigo seems poised to take the comedy world by storm and yet remains remarkably grounded in his approach to his craft. “I just want to be one of the ones to preserve comedy in its truest form and have people say he did it the way it was to be done!” Seeing him on stage, it is doubtful anyone could argue this point.

Tickets to Joseph Vecsey’s All Star Comedy are $37 and $47 now and $47 and $57 the day of the show. They are available through the Box Office by calling 631-725-9500 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and up until 30 minutes before the show’s start time, or get tickets anytime at baystreet.org.