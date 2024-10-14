Ashawagh Hall Hosts "Water + Color + Works" Gallery Reception

Artist Carol Sigler, Jonathan Foster Alicia Doherty Artist Janet Rojas Alicia Doherty Artist Jerry Schwabe Alicia Doherty Artist Laurie Hall, Leanie Borden Alicia Doherty Artist Nancy Brody Alicia Doherty Christine Newman, Bill Boorhest Alicia Doherty Geoffrey Nimmer, Artist Kristin Benfield Alicia Doherty Hugh Brown, Penny Hays, Steve Goldberg Alicia Doherty Kristin Benfield, Trefny Dix Alicia Doherty Lisa Gershon, Katherine Wallace Alicia Doherty Lou Curcio, Artist Jerry Schwabe Alicia Doherty Mady Schuman, Kathy Morrow Alicia Doherty Michael and Christine Aaron Alicia Doherty Nigel Noble Bruce Colbath, Artist Kirsten Benfield Alicia Doherty Richard Kurtz, Stacey Lesser Alicia Doherty Richard Newman Alicia Doherty Shelia Anderson, Lisa Gershon Alicia Doherty Artist Barbara Dilorenzo Alicia Doherty

The Watercolor group “water+color+works”, a collective of East End artists, held an exhibition reception at Ashawagh Hall in East Hampton.

The group known for exploring the properties of watercolor mediums, showcased an array of works.

Featured artists included Kirsten Benfield, Nancy Brody, Barbara DiLorenzo, Laurie Hall, Janet Rojas, Jerry Schwabe, and Carol Craig Sigler.

The event provided visitors with the opportunity to discuss the displayed artwork with the artists.