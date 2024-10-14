Event & Party Photos

Ashawagh Hall Hosts "Water + Color + Works" Gallery Reception

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/14/2024

The Watercolor group “water+color+works”, a collective of East End artists, held an exhibition reception at Ashawagh Hall in East Hampton.

The group known for exploring the properties of watercolor mediums, showcased an array of works.

Featured artists included Kirsten Benfield, Nancy Brody, Barbara DiLorenzo, Laurie Hall, Janet Rojas, Jerry Schwabe, and Carol Craig Sigler.

The event provided visitors with the opportunity to discuss the displayed artwork with the artists.

