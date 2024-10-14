Ashawagh Hall Hosts "Water + Color + Works" Gallery Reception
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/14/2024
Artist Carol Sigler, Jonathan FosterAlicia Doherty
Artist Janet RojasAlicia Doherty
Artist Jerry SchwabeAlicia Doherty
Artist Laurie Hall, Leanie BordenAlicia Doherty
Artist Nancy BrodyAlicia Doherty
Christine Newman, Bill BoorhestAlicia Doherty
Geoffrey Nimmer, Artist Kristin BenfieldAlicia Doherty
Hugh Brown, Penny Hays, Steve GoldbergAlicia Doherty
Kristin Benfield, Trefny DixAlicia Doherty
Lisa Gershon, Katherine WallaceAlicia Doherty
Lou Curcio, Artist Jerry SchwabeAlicia Doherty
Mady Schuman, Kathy MorrowAlicia Doherty
Michael and Christine AaronAlicia Doherty
Nigel Noble Bruce Colbath, Artist Kirsten BenfieldAlicia Doherty
Richard Kurtz, Stacey LesserAlicia Doherty
Richard NewmanAlicia Doherty
Shelia Anderson, Lisa GershonAlicia Doherty
Artist Barbara DilorenzoAlicia Doherty
The Watercolor group “water+color+works”, a collective of East End artists, held an exhibition reception at Ashawagh Hall in East Hampton.
The group known for exploring the properties of watercolor mediums, showcased an array of works.
Featured artists included Kirsten Benfield, Nancy Brody, Barbara DiLorenzo, Laurie Hall, Janet Rojas, Jerry Schwabe, and Carol Craig Sigler.
The event provided visitors with the opportunity to discuss the displayed artwork with the artists.