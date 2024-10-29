Claude's Restaurant at Southampton Inn Elevates Experience with New Ambiance

After undergoing renovations, a hidden gem of the Hamptons dining scene celebrated a successful summer – and is currently celebrating a successful offseason.

Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn has reopened this season following spring renovations aimed at enhancing its appeal as a prominent Hamptons dining spot.

“We have given it a lot of character,” Alice Thomson, the marketing manager of Claude’s, told Dan’s Papers. “There’s lots of really bold blue and white stripes on the walls. We’ve made the piano a central part of the space, because we do have jazz nights on Thursdays, and we’re open to other live performers in the restaurant too. And then we inserted booth style seating so it’s a more comfortable and cozy atmosphere for diners.”

For diners who are staying overnight at the Southampton Inn, Claude’s features a heated pool complete with a pool bar, lounge chairs, and attendants bringing both food and drinks to attendees.

“It definitely helped us go towards an elevated experience for people trying to enjoy the summer in the pool,” Thomson added. “And we had great weather all summer this year, so it was really successful.”

Claude’s has been open for more than 20 years and has undergone several renovations and name changes, which Thomson attributes to Southampton Inn owner Dede Gotthelf’s continuing desire for innovation.

“We were a steakhouse, and we sort of reinvented ourselves as Claude’s,” Edward Moan, the general manager, said.

Attendees can choose to dine indoors at Claude’s café, outdoors in the courtyard, or order meals to enjoy in-room or in one of the inn’s various sitting areas. The restaurant also hosts private events such as family reunions or bridal showers, adding a personalized touch to special gatherings. Weekly events include jazz nights on Thursdays and “Sunday, Funday” wine specials, offering 50% off bottles.

With the renovations complete, Claude’s saw a good amount of summer tourism, but their renovations are especially accommodating to locals during the offseason.

“You reinvent yourself after Labor Day,” Moan said. “You think, ‘What about the folks that stay at home in the high season but who tend to come out more when it’s cooler out in the fall. And we’ve actually been seeing that. And as we quiet down in the off season – we’re still sort of in the wedding season – people are still coming out to do all sorts of fun stuff. We’ve been getting people out of their house for things like jazz night and to be able to give people deals on half-off bottles of wine, that sort of thing. We think these are things that are fun for the people that live here.”

Serving breakfast daily from 7–11 a.m., and brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the restaurant has a menu that includes items like smoked salmon scramble, brioche French toast, eggs Benedict, and avocado toast. The brunch menu expands to options such as lobster rolls, crispy fried calamari, pesto and garlic chicken panini, and caesar salad. Dinner is available Thursday through Monday from 4–9 p.m., with menu offerings designed to cater to diverse tastes.

Claude’s is located within the Southampton Inn, which features 90 rooms set in a Tudor-style layout amid acres of landscaped grounds in the village of Southampton.

91 Hill Street, Southampton, 631-283-6500 or events@southamptoninn.com, southamptoninn.com.