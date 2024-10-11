EH Village Preservation Society Hosts Awards Ceremony

Flank Georgia De Havenon, Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez Courtesy of VPSEH Hugh King Courtesy of VPSEH Janet Fink, Arthur Platt Courtesy of VPSEH Kristen and Robert DeLaMater with Flank Georgia De Havenon Courtesy of VPSEH

The Village Preservation Society of East Hampton held its Annual Meeting and Historic Preservation Award Ceremony at the Tennis House, where it celebrated the winners of the Historic Preservation Award. Kristen and Robert DeLaMater received an award for their resoration of “Wayside,” the 1888 Dr. George E. Munroe house.

Another award was presented to East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez for the Town’s restoration of the 1880s Fowler House.

The ceremony included presentations by architects Janet Fink and Arthur Platt, a talk by Town Historian Hugh King, and acknowledgements of former Village Historian Robert Hefner’s contributions to local preservation efforts.