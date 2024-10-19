Halloween Brunches, Murder Mysteries, Long Island Restaurant Week & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Fall at the Pridwin Hotel.

The leaves are changing colors, the air is getting cooler, pumpkins are getting carved, apples are being picked and Long Island Restaurant Week is right around the corner. Sounds like fall is here! Get out there and enjoy all of the fun happenings for everyone taking place across the East End.

Looking for some spooky fun to get in the spirit of Halloween? Rumba is hosting a spook-tacular kid costume Halloween brunch! The prix fixe brunch with cookie and pumpkin decorating, a kid’s costume contest with a Target gift card grand prize, candy bags and more will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 beginning at 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.! This is the ultimate family-friendly Halloween celebration. The prix fixe is available for $20 for kids 3-12 and $40 for adults, 2 & under free. Spots are limited, so visit their website to reserve your tickets for brunch with your little monsters!

What’s spookier than a murder mystery? The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages is hosting a Fall Murder Mystery Weekend available Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27. Spend a two-night stay with them and watch the mystery unfold as you experience three days filled with riddles, clues and a whodunit that will keep you guessing until the very end. From costumes and storylines to humor and problem solving, their partners at Murder Café will be sure to entertain and surprise guests. The entire performance will be broken up over four acts and three days; it’s up to you to solve the crime! Included in this package are deluxe overnight accommodations at the Pridwin Hotel and Cottages, three days of murder mystery fun, an opening act and welcome reception in the Grove on Friday, dinner for two on Saturday evening – where the mystery will unfold – and breakfast for two on Saturday and Sunday mornings. The fall Murder Mystery theme will be “haunted high school reunion” where cheerleaders to jocks of all generations are encouraged to dress the part. For more information, visit the following link: bit.ly/4h03dLM.

Long Island Restaurant Week begins on Sunday, Oct. 27! Have you made your reservations yet? Don’t miss out on this opportunity to try out a restaurant you haven’t been to or dine at your favorite restaurants with family and friends! The week-long promotion offers eight days of deals where restaurants can offer one or any combination of a two-course lunch prix fixe for $24, and/or a three-course dinner prix fixe for $29, $39 or $46. These deals can be found at some of the top restaurants across Long Island in both Nassau and Suffolk counties. Tables are going to fill fast, so make sure to book your tables before they fill up! If that doesn’t excite you enough, starting on Oct. 21 at 12 a.m. you can enter their gift card giveaway to win one of three gift cards to the participating restaurant of your choice! To enter to win, visit their website between the starting date and November 4 at 11:59 p.m. and fill out the form; you must be 18 years of age or older to win. Good luck! To check out the list of participating restaurants and the menus they’ll be offering, head to the Restaurant Week website at longislandrestaurantweek.com.

Did you know?

Coche Comedor has brought back their Lotería on Thursdays! Join them from 5:30–7:30 for multiple games with cash prizes! The cost is $5 per card cash only, with a two card limit, plus happy hour taking place at the bar with $5 margaritas, beer and wine. For those who are unfamiliar with the game, lotería is similar to bingo, and the more games you can play, the more money you can win! Space is limited, so signing up early can only be done for individuals and arriving early is encouraged. To learn more and sign up, visit their website!

Bits & Bites

Last chance to indulge in oyster specials across the island! Long Island Oyster Week ends this Sunday, Oct. 20, which means there’s only three more days to savor $1 oysters, $2 oysters, oyster samplers, oyster appetizers, oyster entrées and other specials available made with the best oysters at some of Long Island’s best restaurants.

Solé East is hosting the party of the year: their Halloween Seasons Closing party on Saturday, October 26 at 8 p.m.! Join them for a spooky evening with a special music guest, free bar food, drink specials and a best costume contest! The winner of the costume contest will win a FREE weekend stay and more.

Join Riverhead Ciderhouse for dueling pianos tonight from 5:45–8:45 p.m., live music throughout the week, music bingo on Monday the 17th, crisp, refreshing hard cider and delicious culinary delights to get in the spirit of fall!

Milk Pail Farm’s U-Pick program is open and will be available on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.! Apples, pumpkins, gourds and squash are all ready to be picked, so grab your flannels and get out there. The farm also hosts wagon rides and has various produce and sweet treats for sale.

Food Quote: “What moistens the lip and what brightens the eye? What calls back the past, like the rich pumpkin pie?” – John Greenleaf Whittier