Halloween, Long Island Restaurant Week & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Enjoy some great deals from Long Island Restaurant Week

Halloween festivities, Long Island Restaurant Week and more fall excitement are in the air! Don’t miss your chance to dress up and dine out with these amazing seasonal happenings. Happy scaring!

Long Island Restaurant Week starts Sunday, Oct. 27! There are over 175 restaurants across the island participating in the eight days of deals with enticing prix fixe menus for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for French, American, Indian, Mexican, Japanese, Italian, Mediterranean, Brazilian, fondue, steakhouse, seafood or another type of cuisine, chances are there’s a restaurant on the list that will satisfy your cravings. Some restaurants participating on the East End include Myles on Main, Captain Jack’s, Good Ground Tavern, Coche Comedor, Calissa, Stone Creek Inn, Saaz, Page at 63 Main, R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid, Union Burger Bar, Bistro Été, Bridgehampton Inn, On the Docks, Centro 336, Amalfi Coastal Kitchen and so many more. Visit their website for the complete list of restaurants participating island-wide. While you’re there, enter their gift card giveaway for the chance to win one of three gift cards to any participating restaurant of your choice! Book your reservations now to take advantage of the amazing deals.

Almond Restaurant is rolling out the Hamptons’ newest themed night with “Dice Night!” Every Thursday, diners have a 1 in 6 chance to win a complimentary meal. One diner per check will be presented with a die and can choose a number between 1 and 6; if that number is rolled, the meal is on the house! This is the perfect excuse to dine out on a Thursday night. The restaurant is also open for dinner Monday through Saturday at 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays. Get in there and get rolling!

Pizza is back at Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton! The return of their famous wood-burning oven pizzas is a fall event everyone looks forward to. You and your friends and family can indulge for dinner Sunday through Thursday for both dine-in and takeout. Options available include a margherita featuring pomodoro, house-made mozzarella and basil, a patate al forno with roasted potato, stracchino and rosemary, a stracciatella made with tomato confit pesto, prosciutto and caramelized shallots, as well as a salsiccia which offers pork sausage, ragú, bechamel, smoked provolone and basil. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

The United States Coast Guard Station in Montauk presents Halloween Fest on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 beginning at 5 p.m.! Enjoy a variety of yard games, a kids’ area, movies, food and drinks for purchase and their one-of-a-kind haunted house, if you dare to walk through. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

Did you know?

October is National Chili Month! There’s only a couple days left in the month to celebrate, so if you’re looking to indulge in some delicious chili guilt free, check out Nikki’s Not Dog Stand in Sag Harbor! Nikki’s Chili, one of their most popular dishes, can be enjoyed as is or on one of their delicious Not Dogs or Not Burgers such as the Detroit Dog with Nikki’s Chili, raw onions and cheddar cheese, or the Carolina Burger featuring Nikki’s Chili, coleslaw and mustard. It’s perfect to enjoy during a football game or just on its own!

Bits & Bites:

Bridgehampton’s Halloween Parade is taking place on Saturday, October 26 beginning at 10 a.m.! Bring your friends and little ones for a trick-or-treating parade starting at Hampton Library and head down Montauk Highway to the historic William Corwith House. For more information, visit the following link: bit.ly/48bq3fq.

Guild Hall is hosting a Ghould Hall Halloween silent disco dance party Saturday, October 26 from 7–10 p.m.! It will be a spooktacular night in the Furman Garden where wireless headsets will feature three different channels for a scary good time. Come in costume for a chance to win a prize! Concessions, including wine, beer and cocktails will be available for purchase in Louise & Howie’s Coffee Bar in the lobby.

Cowfish is hosting their Costumes & Cocktails Halloween Party tonight, October 25 at 8 p.m.! Tickets are available on their website to enjoy a killer night of creeptastic cocktails, boo bites and a costume contest featuring a $500 first place prize. Visit their website for tickets!

Little Lucy’s Pet Parade is back with their annual Halloween Pet Parade in Southampton’s Agawam Park! Join them on Saturday, October 26 beginning at 1 p.m. with a registration fee of $20 including complimentary fall appetizers for contestants.

Food Quote: “A candy a day keeps the monsters away.” – Unknown