Kasumi Japanese Restaurant Opens This Weekend in Boca Raton

Great bites at Kasumi

The highly anticipated opening of Kasumi, a modern Japanese restaurant, is set for this Saturday, October 19 at the Waterstone Resort & Marina in Boca Raton.

This exciting new venture is brought to life by the culinary prowess of James Beard award-winning chef Takashi Yagihashi and renowned chef and restaurateur Jonathan Fox. Together, they bring over 60 years of combined expertise to South Florida, promising an unparalleled dining experience that melds tradition with innovation.

Kasumi will introduce diners to the refined art of Omotenashi, the Japanese concept of hospitality that emphasizes meticulous attention to detail and an exceptional dining atmosphere.

Situated at a prime waterfront location, the restaurant offers breathtaking views, providing a serene backdrop for its exquisite culinary offerings.

“We are thrilled to bring Kasumi to life in Boca Raton, where we aim to create a unique dining experience that celebrates the rich traditions of Japanese cuisine,” Eric Hammer, Kasumi’s General Manager, said. “The entire team is excited to welcome guests to our beautiful location and share our passion for exceptional food and service.”

Kasumi’s menu will feature an array of sushi and sashimi, crafted with the finest locally-sourced seafood and select fish flown in from Japan. Chef Yagihashi will also showcase classic Japanese dishes like Obanzai Garden Vegetables, Shio Koji Sea Bass and Chicken Toban Taki presented in a modern way.

The restaurant will also feature an extensive selection of sake, Japanese whisky, a carefully curated cocktail collection and an extensive wine list.

Kasumi is an entirely new concept and space with interiors designed by Heidi Avedisian of White Ink Design. Avedisian has brought restaurant and hospitality concepts to life in Florida, Hawaii and New York City, as well as bespoke residential interiors throughout the country. Kasumi exudes a clean Japanese coastal aesthetic and incorporates organic layers of teak, rattan and limestone with a marine textile palette to punctuate the expansive waterfront backdrop.

This highly anticipated opening marks a significant addition to Boca Raton’s dining scene, further enriching the area’s culinary landscape. Positioned along the Intracoastal at the entrance to the Boca Inlet, Kasumi joins the ranks of Boca Raton restaurants as a unique waterfront dining destination, offering guests a taste of authentic Japanese flavors in an unparalleled setting.

Seating for more than 150 guests is available in the bar, dining room and waterfront terrace. A new private dining room within the restaurant will begin hosting events later this fall. Upon opening, Kasumi will be open for dinner Tuesday–Sunday from 5 p.m. and reservations are now available on OpenTable.

For more information, visit kasumiboca.com and follow along on Instagram @kasumiboca.