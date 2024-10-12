Lucius Ware Remembered as Influential Civil Rights Leader on East End

Lucius Ware

Lucius Ware, who fought for racial equality for more than two decades as the president of the East End chapter of the NAACP, died of cancer on September 24. He was 91.

Born on August 22, 1933, Ware grew up in Ohio, where his father, Leon, was on the executive committee of the family’s local chapter of the NAACP. After graduating top of his high school class, and graduating with honors from Central State University, where he played football, Ware joined the U.S. Army. He later started his career as an educator and married Bette Davis before the couple moved to the Shinnecock Nation territory in Southampton.

“For over 50 years, my father dedicated his life to education, working as a school teacher and shaping the minds of countless children,” his daughter, Leisha Ware, wrote in a GoFundMe appeal seeking assistance for his medical care and funeral costs. “He has always been a beacon of strength, kindness and love.”

After he retired from his career in academia, he became the local leader of the NAACP. In addition to the NAACP, Ware was also involved in a host of other organizations, such as the Long Island Black Educators Association and the Southampton Town Anti-Bias Task Force.

In addition to his daughter, Ware is survived by his son, Lester, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

His wake was held at Brockett Funeral Home in Southampton, and Hamptons United Methodist Church in Southampton held his funeral on October 5. He was interred at the Shinnecock cemetery.