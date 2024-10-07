Perfect Fit: Nancy's Tailoring on Crafting Custom Clothing & Expert Alterations

Nancy of Nancy’s Tailoring

In a world where fast fashion often reigns, finding a tailor who understands the art of perfect fit is a rare gem. Nancy’s Tailoring and Alterations has built a reputation for delivering precision tailoring and impeccable alterations, ensuring every garment feels like it was made just for you.

Whether you’re looking to update a treasured piece or have something custom-made, Nancy’s attention to detail stands out. In this exclusive Q&A, we chat with the team behind Nancy Tailoring about their process, services, and how they ensure each client leaves feeling confident and perfectly dressed.

A Chat with Nancy’s Tailoring

Can you share what types of alterations that Nancy’s Tailoring specializes in?

So we specialize in bridalwear and tuxedos, big and small. We can do it all, that’s what we like to say.

How long does it typically take to complete an alteration or a tailoring job?

So the actual alteration can, oftentimes it varies depending on what kind of article of clothing it is. We always like to say that our usual turnaround time is about seven days, but to actually finish something if it’s a dress, sometimes the max they can take is maybe two hours, three hours if it’s super complicated. But we have a skilled team of some teachers in the back who are pretty quick with their hands, so they’re able to get things done pretty quickly.

Do you offer custom tailoring services for special occasions?

It depends. We have done it in the past as we have gotten more busy over the last couple of years it’s something that we haven’t been doing as often, but if someone is truly looking for that, it’s something we do.

What would you say the process is for ensuring the perfect fit for a client?

For a bride, we always make sure that they’re happy. There’s no set amount of fittings for a wedding dress or anything like that, any type of alteration. In terms of our regular clients who are here for shortening their jeans or pants, whatever other article of clothing, we’re not satisfied until they are. So if other alterations need to be done after the initial one. It’s something that we’re committed to within a reasonable amount of time.

Can you tailor leather, suede, or any other specialty fabrics?

Yes, we can. Absolutely.

Do you provide consultations for redesigning or repurposing an old garment?

We do a lot of repurposing a lot. There’s a very big vintage wave right now where everyone’s bringing in their secondhand clothing or vintage clothing that’s older than me personally. So 30, 40 years old. And it’s something that we do specialize in as well. Let’s say someone just recently brought in a leather jacket that was from the ’70s, and they were like, “We want the lining inside to be completely replaced.” So we do that easy.

We bring out certain materials, kind of when someone comes in as a walk-in or an appointment style, whichever way, we try to make it like their vision. So we’ll bring out some samples, make sure that they’re in agreement with the color schemes and everything that they would like a lining to be replaced with. And then for going onto that vintage wave, a lot of the importance comes in those tags, the brands, the names. So we make sure that we place those back exactly as they were.

What would you say the average price range is for your most common alterations?

Usually the most common you see is hemming, pants and dresses. A lot of that can vary. So a regular men’s pants tends to start at 35. Jeans tend to start at 45 if they want the original exact hem that a jean came with. So kind of a distressed look. But now that clothing is coming in a much more wider setting, just because I guess that’s the look now. It tends to increase a little bit more depending on how much material we’re working with.

How do you handle rush orders? Is there additional fees for expedited services?

No, but if someone does want something rushed, we’ll try to make sure that our team in the back is able to handle it. If Nancy herself can get on a sewing machine, she definitely will. We don’t add an extra fee or anything like that unless it’s really, it is all depending on the material and how complicated it is. So if someone needs a last minute dress hem and it’s silk, sometimes because it’s silk, we have to be extra careful when we’re doing that. But compare that to a cotton dress, it would be different. And then a dress with sequins would also be priced different, even if it’s the same width. It just kind of depends on how much we’re working with and what’s on the clothing.

What would you say sets Nancy’s tailoring apart from other tailoring services in the area?

People always say that they appreciate Nancy’s honesty. If something doesn’t fit her client right, she will let them know right then and there. If something is too big or it’s just really not worth the price of the alteration, we will also let them know. Nancy herself has had an extensive amount of training and history specifically in the garment district in New York back in the ’90s. So I feel like her experience with that has given her confidence to be able to say, “That does not look good on you. Let’s try something else.” Or if someone wants to modify their clothing a certain way, really, truly, if it won’t work, she will be very honest. And I think people really appreciate her being so candid.

Is there anything else you want to add?

We’re entering our 20th summer, so we just completed our 19th summer. This will be Nancy’s 20th summer here. I think she’s done a phenomenal job in making herself a known person within our small community. Anyone who wants to do any bridal parties, if they want to come in, we can definitely accommodate that in our bridal suite in the back. She herself is not happy until a bride is happy. And if that takes however many visits it takes for the bride to be smiling and happy on her day, that’s what we want. We also do fittings for groomsmen.

For grooms. We want them to be happy to, because it’s their day as well. And our mobile on-site, tailoring van is still something that we have. It’s something that we’re promoting and it’s something that we would like to highlight that is a service for the ceremonies or wedding days themselves. We want to start offering more services for any last-minute alterations on the spot and steaming, pressing, whatever’s needed for that special day to make it even more perfect.

To inquire about Nancy’s Tailoring & Alterations wedding services, visit nancytailoring.com.

