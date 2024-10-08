Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Jack Riccobono, Director

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Jack Riccobono

Episode 202: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jack Riccobono, a director who has won several film festival awards including the Social Impact Award at the 2019 Greenwich International Film Festival and Best Feature Documentary at the Native American Film Festival of the Southeast.

Riccobono also directed Amityville: An Origin Story, a TV miniseries prequel to The Amityville Horror.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

