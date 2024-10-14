Recipe: Learn to Make Mulled Wine from The Pridwin

Try this delicious mulled wine from The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages!

Get ready to tantalize your tastebuds with this delightful mulled wine recipe from The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages on Shelter Island! Visit The Pridwin for Fall Fest October 12 and 13 for your own taste of the autumn treat. Cheers!

Mulled Wine from The Pridwin

Gather:

2 cups of water

1 cup orange juice

1.5 cups of sugar

2 cinnamon sticks

8 whole allspice berries

1 star anise pod

2 oranges, halved

10 cloves

10 juniper berries

1 lemon

2 bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon

1 cup of port

1 cup of brandy

Orange twists and cinnamon sticks for garnish

Instructions:

In a pot over high heat, combine water, orange juice, sugar, cinnamon sticks, allspice and star anise. Let the mixture come to a boil, then reduce the heat to a gentle simmer.

Squeeze the juice from the orange halves into the simmering liquid, then stud the remaining rinds with cloves and add them to the pot along with juniper berries. Squeeze the lemon into the pot as well and place the halves in there too.

As the liquid simmers, watch as it reduces to half of its original volume. Then, add the Cabernet Sauvignon, port wine and brandy and heat it until it’s just below simmering. Finally, ladle the aromatic concoction into glass mugs, and for an extra touch, garnish each serving with an orange twist and a cinnamon stick. This recipe serves 14, making it perfect for sharing and enjoying with friends and family.