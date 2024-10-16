Shelter Island Dock Proposal Makes Waves

Shelter Island is revising its dock codes (Getty Images)

A proposed update to the Town of Shelter Island’s dock regulations has sent waves through the community, where property owners question if their rights to develop their own land is being pit against the need to preserve the natural beauty of local waterways.

Chairman of the Waterways Management Advisory Council (WMAC) Bill Garrett argued the proposal serves to clarify legal language and allows the town to better protect environmental rights. But the town board heard many residents voice opposition during a two-hour-long meeting.

“This document, I sadly conclude, is nothing short of a declaration of war on us,” said Richard Bond, a Shelter Island resident and property owner.

The dock code debate comes amidst a growing Shelter Island, and with access only by ferry or other boats, a sharp increase in dock applications. From eight to 18 dock applications over the previous five years, there is a clear sense in the town for needed change, with lasting impacts over how these decisions are made.

“Our overriding goal is to provide reasonable access to the island’s waters, to the greatest number of residents, while preserving and protecting our precious and extensive, yet fragile shoreline,” Garrett said.

The proposed changes go against the historic understanding of property owners’ rights to make their own decisions on their land, argued Michael Anglin, a former WMAC member of 25 years.

“The ability of enjoyment along with securing a vessel are some of the reasons people considered purchasing waterfront,” he said. “This proposed policy dilutes that established model.”

One common theme among most in attendance was gratefulness for the WMAC’s proposal, despite some major disagreements with them. After almost two hours of debate, the town board was convinced to go back to the proposal and make changes that better reflect residents’ concerns. These will be presented again in November and once again ask for public comment.