Southampton Town Police Warn of Fake Kidnapping Ransom Scam

Scammers are pretending to kidnap people to demand ransom (Getty Images)

Southampton Town Police are warning the public of a scam that has targeted members of the South Fork community in recent months in which scammers coax victims to pay ransom for nonexistent kidnappings.

Scammers call to say that the victim’s family member is being held captive or has been injured in a vehicle crash but the victim won’t be able to go to the hospital to visit them until damages are paid, police said.

“The caller may allege your daughter has been kidnapped and you hear a female screaming in the background,” police said in a news release.

The scammers usually give victims detailed instructions on how to wire money to ensure the victim’s family member is returned, then wait on the phone to confirm that the money has been wired, police said.

Police said telltale signs that such calls are a scam include the phone number coming from outside of the area code, scammers doing their best to keep you on the phone, scammers preventing victims from calling or locating the supposedly abducted family member, and requesting money be wired to them.

Police urge the public to insist scammers allow the victim to talk to the “abducted” abducted family member and ask, “How do I know my loved one is OK?” Police also suggest quizzing scammers by asking them to describe the victim’s vehicle, listen to the voice of the kidnapped “victim” and tell the scammer that you need time, but don’t argue. Keeping social media accounts private can help prevent this scam, police said.

Southampton Town Police detectives ask anyone who believes they have been affected by this crime to call them at 631-728-5000, TIPS HOTLINE: 631-728-3454 or e-mail crimetips@southamptontownny.gov