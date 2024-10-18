The Room Winter Lounge Debuts Saturday in East Hampton

The Room Winter Lounge brings together games, cocktails and good times in East Hampton

The Room Winter Lounge, the latest activation from Matt Rubenstein, Entertainment Director of The Clubhouse, will celebrate its opening on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Rubenstein gave The Room at The Clubhouse a new identity, and with winter approaching, he set out to create a new, unique offering for the Hamptons — a lounge.

“You can talk, you can converse, you can dance if you want to dance,” he said. “There are bars and there are a couple clubs and restaurants, and there’s no true lounge experience out here. I’m excited to add that to the options.”

The space features Chesterfield couches throughout, designed to create a cozy and intimate atmosphere. It’s divided into a gaming section, an open dining room and the 21 and older Winter Lounge.

The menu, Rubenstein said, has been crafted with warm cocktails and mocktails, alongside a selection of board and card games. He said he’s also launching a calendar that will feature DJs, solo artists and larger events like Halloween and New Year’s Eve parties, as well as live bands.

“The goal is to create this communal lounge,” he said. “I really want to harp on the word “communal” … if there are two people sitting on a five-person couch and two more people walk in, join them.”

To emphasize the communal concept, Rubenstein plans to host trivia and karaoke nights. And while the idea may seem simple, he noted that bringing it to life hasn’t been so simple.

They’ve invited a lot of guests for this weekend and he’s excited to showcase this new winter activation to the public. “Once it’s all polished up by Saturday, I think it’s really going to be well accepted,” Rubenstein said.

“I throw 600- to 800-person concerts and I enjoy those, but there’s something about a lounge environment that excites me,” he added. “Seeing groups of people from all over the place and get comfortable and enjoy each other’s company.”

The Room is located at 174 Daniels Hole Road in East Hampton. The grand opening of The Room Winter Lounge will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19.

For more information on The Room, visit theroomhamptons.com or check out @theroomhamptons on Instagram. For partnership deals, contact Matt Rubenstein at matt@theroomhamptons.com or Cassie Goldring at cassie@levitatecc.com.