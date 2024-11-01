Event & Party Photos

Fall Fun Fest Celebrated at East Hampton Gardens

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 11/01/2024

Chloe and Ava HendersonRichard Lewin

Jen Suarez and Nikki Forsberg of Salty Canvas FacepaintingRichard Lewin

Jen Suarez, Ava HendersonRichard Lewin

Kristin and Oliver KitturRichard Lewin

Mack, Theodore and Anna Luisa VallifuoloRichard Lewin

Maryann Tracey, EH Gardens Owner Michael GianelliRichard Lewin

Montana and Cody MaherRichard Lewin

Natasha, Claire and Sean DonnellyRichard Lewin

Nikki Forsberg, Asher GentileRichard Lewin

Saundie Rinnevaara, Natasha DonnellyRichard Lewin

Sean, Olivia and Claire Payne, Owen and Kristie NigglesRichard Lewin

Families gathered for a fun-filled fall event, enjoying a variety of seasonal activities at Michael Gianelli’s East Hampton Gardens.

The day featured pumpkin painting, a petting zoo and face painting.

Guests enjoyed donuts and parents were gifted plant bouquets.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles