Fall Fun Fest Celebrated at East Hampton Gardens
By Jacqueline Moore
11/01/2024
Chloe and Ava HendersonRichard Lewin
Jen Suarez and Nikki Forsberg of Salty Canvas FacepaintingRichard Lewin
Jen Suarez, Ava HendersonRichard Lewin
Kristin and Oliver KitturRichard Lewin
Mack, Theodore and Anna Luisa VallifuoloRichard Lewin
Maryann Tracey, EH Gardens Owner Michael GianelliRichard Lewin
Montana and Cody MaherRichard Lewin
Natasha, Claire and Sean DonnellyRichard Lewin
Nikki Forsberg, Asher GentileRichard Lewin
Saundie Rinnevaara, Natasha DonnellyRichard Lewin
Sean, Olivia and Claire Payne, Owen and Kristie NigglesRichard Lewin
Families gathered for a fun-filled fall event, enjoying a variety of seasonal activities at Michael Gianelli’s East Hampton Gardens.
The day featured pumpkin painting, a petting zoo and face painting.
Guests enjoyed donuts and parents were gifted plant bouquets.